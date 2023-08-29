August Police Roundup

At the end of each month, GB News will publish a monthly police round-up, comprised of crime news throughout the northern islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.

Stabbing at Downtown Freeport bar

Police say a 29-year-old Caravel Beach man was treated for multiple stab wounds after getting into a fight at a bar in the area of Atlantic Drive on August 11. The suspect fled while the victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Fatal car crash

An 84-year-old Grand Bahamian woman died of injuries she suffered in a car crash on East Mall Drive in Freeport on August 5. Police said the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and involved a grey Honda Accord, driven by the deceased and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Police said the woman was trapped in her car and fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate her. She was identified as Joyce Evans of Abaco Drive. The second driver, a man, suffered serious injuries but was released from hospital.

Drug arrests

A 42-year-old West End man was arrested after Grand Bahama police executed a search warrant at a home on Bayshore Road on the evening of August 17. Police said a quantity of marijuana was located and the sole occupant of the home was taken into custody for possession of dangerous drugs.

Police on Abaco arrested a 17-year-old girl after marijuana was discovered in the luggage of a passenger at the Leonard Thompson International Airport on August 13. The Cooper’s Town resident was charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Abaco police arrested a 31-year-old man, of Angel Fish Street, Caravel Beach after locating suspected marijuana in a vehicle they intercepted in the area of Great Cisten, Murphy Town on August 12.

Armed robberies

Police on Grand Bahama are searching for two men after a businessman reported being robbed as he arrived at his Glover’s Lane home on August 25 around 5:30 p.m. The victim told police that one man was armed with a handgun and the other with a baseball bat. He said they stole his cash and sped off in his gold Dodge Dakota truck, which was later found abandoned.

A quick response by Abaco police landed a 28-year-old male of Dundas Town, Abaco in custody. Police said a tall, slim man, wearing a mask and brandishing a firearm, walked into a popular Marsh Harbour business on August 24 around 8 p.m. and robbed the cashier of a large amount of cash. There were no injuries. The suspect was caught sometime later.