Obituaries

Aulice Alfred Thompson

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
74 Less than a minute

Death Notice for Deacon Aulice Alfred Thompson, age 77 years, of Foxdale Subdivision, passed peacefully at his residence on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife: Berthamae Thompson; daughter: Donella (Pastor Vincent) Johnson; son: Chavan Thompson; grandchildren: NaDion (Treecka) and Natikko Thompson and Etana, Eyden and Emiah Johnson; great grnndchildren: Natikko and N”Zai Demetri Thompson; sister: Patricia Rolle and many loving Nieces, Nephews, In-Laws and Other Relatives and Friends.

Final Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
74 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Ermie Viola Saunders (nee Major)

Ermie Viola Saunders (nee Major)

2 hours ago
Photo of Ramos Armbrister

Ramos Armbrister

3 hours ago
Photo of ANNAMAE PIERRE

ANNAMAE PIERRE

3 hours ago
Photo of PEARLENE VICTORIA CARGILL

PEARLENE VICTORIA CARGILL

3 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker