Death Notice for Deacon Aulice Alfred Thompson, age 77 years, of Foxdale Subdivision, passed peacefully at his residence on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife: Berthamae Thompson; daughter: Donella (Pastor Vincent) Johnson; son: Chavan Thompson; grandchildren: NaDion (Treecka) and Natikko Thompson and Etana, Eyden and Emiah Johnson; great grnndchildren: Natikko and N”Zai Demetri Thompson; sister: Patricia Rolle and many loving Nieces, Nephews, In-Laws and Other Relatives and Friends.

Final Arrangements will be announced at a later date.