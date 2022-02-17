Graveside Funeral Service for the late AUSTIN AUGUSTIN age 28 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harbour West Public cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Collie Theoc.

He is survived by his mother: Gentina Jean-Augustin; son: Austin Augustin Jr.; siblings: Memos Augustin-Rahming, Berta Augustin-Levy, Maria Augustin-Saunders, Dixon and Clauvince Fleury; brothers-in-law: Elton Rahming, Jamie Levy and Jamaal Saunders; nephews: Clayton Tucker, Anthony Missick, Damarion Augustin, Joshua Missick and Dixon Fleury Jr.; nieces: Leslieann Johnson, Dwaynetta and Dwayneika Jones, Remisha Saunders, Jamyha and Jamima Saunders, Esther Rahming, Jessie Saunders and Adaeze Rahming; cousins: Guilene Seide, Stayce Moss, Jermaine Moss, Toshyia Francois, Cherish Saunders, Chersanya Saunders, Nixon Cepoudy Jr., Shelton and Jermaine Moss Jr.; family, relatives and special friends: Kadeem McPhee, Melissa Rolle, Donovan Chisholm, Trinity Duncombe, Jahwano Hanna, Kahdrin Stubbs, Justin Grant, Tracey Swann, Kirklyn Stuart, Ranaldo Young, Kinglyn Lazare, Keno and Luke Ignace and Pat of Bimini, Bahamas.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home Eight Mile Rock on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the cemetery on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to service time.