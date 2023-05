DEATH NOTICE

Austin John Grant, 81 yrs., a resident of Red Bays Andros, died at his residence on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Florence Grant; two sons: John and Mark Grant; one daughter: Genieve Grant; one adopted son: Jeremy Colebrook; four Grandchildren: Katie, Priscilla, Lauren and Sonny and the entire Red Bays Community.