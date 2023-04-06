DEATH NOTICE

Austin Rolle Jr., age 76 of St Alban’s Drive and formerly of North Mastic Point, Andros died at his residence on 31st March 2023.

He is survived by his children: Sean Rolle, Sharice Anderson, Stacey Outten, Charmaine Musgrove, Desiree Pierre, Dexson, Jasmond and Natacia Rolle; 2 sisters: Mary Rolle and Gwendolyn Colebrooke; 4 Brothers: Bishop Wilbert Rolle, Isaac, Oscar, Wilton and Jacob Rolle; 14 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Please visit our website: www.eastsunrisemortuary.com to share your memories and condolences with family and friends.