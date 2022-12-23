‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ worth the wait

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Rated PG-13)

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet

Genre: Sci-fi/Action

Where to watch: In Theaters

Dwight’s Rating:

I have a theory!

How you feel about the massive 2009 blockbuster “Avatar” depends heavily on where you watched it and in which format.

You either seriously loved that movie, or you fall somewhere on the spectrum of thinking it was “okay” on one end, or completely not understanding what the big deal was on the other end.

Of course, you remember the “Avatar” mania in December 2009 and early 2010, right? It was Oscar-winning director James Cameron’s first new film since his very own super-monstrous critical and commercial hit “Titanic”, which had been the highest-grossing film of all-time, until Cameron did it again with “Avatar”. People just went insane for this film.

Well, some people.

I was in the camp of those who thought “Avatar” was okay. Just okay! And almost all those in The Bahamas to whom I spoke about the picture seemed to feel the same way.

However, Bahamians who saw it in the US, and all my friends living abroad, especially in the US, said they thought it was among the greatest movies they’d ever seen.

Huh?

It took a few weeks for me to grasp what was happening. But then it hit me; the difference was 3D!

Despite quite a number of films playing in that format in The Bahamas in the early to mid-2000s, for some reason, audiences here were deprived of seeing the “three-dimensional” version of “Avatar” in 2009. Only standard 2D for us! And that seems to have made a world of difference.

All those who loved the movie rave to this day about the immersive and transformative 3D “Avatar” experience. In fact, many credit “Avatar” with sparking a growth in sales of 3D-capable televisions at the time – even though, the appeal of 3D has dramatically declined since then.

Is it possible that a format could completely change your whole impression of a film? Would I have liked the mediocre “Black Adam” more had I seen it in 3D? Would 3D have made the barely-watchable “Aquaman” less of a watery turd?

Unfortunately, I didn’t take advantage of opportunities to see the original “Avatar” in 3D earlier this year when it was rereleased in an effort to drum up interest in the long-awaited, highly-anticipated sequel. So, I have no way to know for certain if it would have knocked my socks off.

In any event, this time, I made sure to see “Avatar: The Way of Water” solely in 3D. And I can definitely say that I strongly, whole-heartedly recommend that this is the only way you should watch this picture. If it’s sold out in 3D, wait until you can get in. I’m not sure if the film would be as much as a sumptuous experience in 2D, so don’t take that chance.

And yes, having some prior knowledge of the original would no doubt help to make what you see here make sense. But it’s not absolutely necessary. However, as I haven’t watched “Avatar” since my lackluster 2D viewing 13 years ago, all I remember is that there were a bunch of very tall blue humanoid creatures with tails.

So, here’s a quick refresh: those blue creatures are the Na’vi people, the inhabitants of the planet Pandora (technically a moon). In the future – the year 2154 – the always-ridiculous human-race has so depleted Earth’s resources, we’ve had to explore other parts of the universe.

In order to interact with the Na’vi and navigate a planet that’s inhospitable to Earthlings, humans use remotely-operated human-Na’vi hybrids called Avatars. In the original, former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), through his Avatar, falls in love with a Na’vi woman, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and eventually joins her and her people in the fight against his own people, the human invaders.

In “The Way of Water”, we pick up some years later, and Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against those pesky humans.

It’s always special when a film has you rooting for the humans to fail, isn’t it?

Water is a big theme in movies this year. On the heels of the blockbuster “Wakanda Forever” sequel to “Black Panther”, we get yet another action/adventure film serving as far better versions of “Aquaman” than that washed-out fish tale.

The water sequences are spellbinding, truly a sight to behold. It would be a complete shock if “The Way of Water” fails to repeat its predecessor’s Oscar wins for Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

Another popular theme in 2022: fighting against invaders and oppression. Like “Wakanda Forever”, we saw that in “The Woman King” too. Perhaps finally coming to terms with a past that many would prefer to forget and recent global events have inspired these plots.

There’s also a major youth storyline that should make “The Way of Water” even more appealing to younger audiences. There’s almost a “Harry Potter” or “Hunger Games” feel to it. A young cast of relative newcomers or up-and-comers – James Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass – have key roles as the voices and motion capture inspiration for the characters. The exception is 73-year-old Sigourney Weaver, who was also in the original, and who plays one of the teenage characters. It’s odd, and you won’t even know it’s her, but it works!

The film looks amazing and sounds amazing. While the storyline isn’t revolutionary, and is a tad predictably, it is entertaining. The pacing is decent, despite a run-time of 192 minutes (three hours and 12 minutes!!). Not since “The Terminator” (1984) has Mr. Cameron made a movie under 120 minutes. Shockingly, the time actually seems to fly (or should I say swim?) by – sorry!.

And obviously more films are coming. Not just because of a very strong opening weekend, but apparently, recently updated plans call for there to be four sequels to the original – after this one, three more are due to be released in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

We’ve had to wait 13 years for “The Way of Water”. And it was worth the wait. But one wonders what difference back-to-back films in such a short period of time will make to the quality of what we’ll see going forward.

In any event, after “The Way of Water” there will still be massive interest in the “Avatar” franchise, at least for the next one in two years.

But that’s just a theory.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.