Ayton 10th among Western Conference frontcourt players in first returns

The first returns of the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Voting presented by Tissot are out and players across the league are being recognized for their early work.

Bahamian DeAndre Ayton is among the top 10 frontcourt players in the Western Conference for a starting spot in the annual all-star classic. Up until 1:27 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Thursday, Ayton sat in the 10th spot with 177,115 votes. The top three, at the end of the voting process, are assured of starting positions in the game which is a little over a month away.

The 71st edition of the NBA’s All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday February 20, 2022.

Leading the Western Conference frontcourt players is Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James with 2,018,725 votes. Reigning league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokić is currently second with 1,649,809 votes, and Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Paul George is third with 1,072,591 votes.

In the Western Conference backcourt, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is out front with 2,584,623 votes. The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić sits in the second position with 787,690 votes, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is third with 669,033 votes. Just the top two, at the end of the voting process, are assured of starting position.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant leads the way among frontcourt players with 2,360,435 votes, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is second with 2,145,835 votes, and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid rounds out the top three frontcourt players with 1,236,060 votes.

In the Eastern Conference backcourt, Chicago Bulls’ MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan leads the way with 1,487,598 votes, the Nets’ James Harden is second with 892,065 votes, and the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young rounds out the top three with 862,878 votes.

Curry and Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, and Curry is the overall leader after just a week and a half of voting so far. The voting portals were opened on Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25 at 11 a.m., and will conclude on Sunday, January 23 at midnight, giving fans an opportunity to vote for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App, NBA.com and Twitter.

As for Ayton, he also trails Warriors’ players Andrew Wiggins (933,355) and Draymond Green (691,423), the Lakers’ Anthony Davis (592,281), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (474,794), the Lakers Carmelo Anthony (319,128), and the Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert (218,819).

Ayton is currently averaging 17 points and 11.1 rebounds while matching a career-high 62.6 percent from the floor for the Suns. He is just 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds per game below his career-high averages in those areas.

Interestingly, despite not playing a game in over two years, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson is fourth among Western Conference backcourt players with 367,743 votes. The Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (338,526) and Chris Paul (315,912), the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell (217,546), the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (211,352), the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook (210,065), and the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (128,863) finish off the top 10.

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is fourth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 643,970 votes, and he is followed by the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (522,513), the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (168,019), the Heat’s Bam Adebayo (141,693), the Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges (122,554), the Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge (111,318), and the Bulls’ Nikola Vučević (92,936) in the top 10.

In the Eastern Conference backcourt, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine is fourth with 776,043 votes, and he is followed by the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (422,247), the Nets’ Kyrie Irving (267,929), the New York Knicks’ Derrick Rose (232,501), the Heat’s Tyler Herro (122,224), the Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (119,399), and the Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet (108,529) in the top 10.

Throughout the four-week voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as vote for up to 10 unique players per day on Twitter. Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on January 7, January 13, January 17 and January 20 through the NBA App, NBA.com and Twitter voting platforms.

Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media will be able to complete one ballot, featuring three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conferences.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, January 27 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax. TNT will announce the reserves, as selected by the NBA head coaches, on Thursday, February 3 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

On Twitter, voters may tweet, retweet or reply with a hashtag of an NBA player’s first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Each tweet may include only one player’s name or handle. Fans may vote for up to 10 unique players per day up until January 22.

This will be the third time the Cleveland area will host the all-star game, the first being in 1981 at the Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio, and in 1997 – three years after the Cavaliers moved back to downtown Cleveland to play in the newly built Gund Arena which is now known as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. On the occasion that Cleveland hosted an all-star game, the NBA celebrated its 35th season (1981), 50th anniversary (1997), and 75th anniversary (2022).

The game will be televised nationally by TNT for the 20th consecutive year.

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be made public on Thursday, January 13.