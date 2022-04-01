Ayton, Suns tie franchise record with 62nd win; Hield 50th on all-time list

It’s no secret that DeAndre Ayton’s Phoenix Suns (62-14) is the best team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) this season – their record says as much. They tied a franchise record with their 62nd win on Wednesday night, taking down the Golden State Warriors, 107-103, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Warriors fell to a 48-29 win/loss record.

Chavano ‘Buddy’ Hield scored a team-high 20 points but his team, the Indiana Pacers, fell 125-118 to the Denver Nuggets at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday night. The Pacers dropped to 25-52 while the Nuggets improved to 46-21.

Ayton finished the night with 16 points and 16 rebounds, but uncharacteristically shot under 50 percent from the field, going just 7-for-17 for 41.2 percent shooting.

Playing on the road, the Suns had to fight for the victory in a game that had 20 lead changes and 21 ties. The Suns jumped out to an early 16-7 lead at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter. The Warriors roared back to tie it at 25, climaxed by a three-point shot from Jordan Poole with 2:50 left in the first quarter. That quarter ended with the Suns up 32-29. Ayton finished the quarter with four points and three rebounds.

The game went back and forth in the second and third quarters leading to the Suns taking a slim 77-75 lead into the fourth quarter with.

After they fell behind, Ayton brought the Suns to within one point with 5:25 left in the game when he made a hook shot. The Warriors led 91-90 at that point. The Warriors led 102-101 with 34.2 seconds left in the game before Devin Booker was fouled and sent to the free throw line. The Suns’ guard made both free throws to put the Suns up 102-101. They never trailed the rest of the way as the Suns held on for the victory.

Both teams had similar shooting nights with the Suns shooting 41 percent while the Warriors were at 42 percent.

The Suns will go after a franchise best 63 wins and extend their winning streak to 10 games when they play the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (54-23) at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, tonight. Action gets underway at 8 o’clock and the game will be televised on NBA TV.

Hield surpassed Brent Barry earlier in the week for the 50th spot on the all-time made three-pointers list. On Monday, against the Atlanta Hawks, he took his total to 1,397 made three-pointers. Against the Nuggets, he added five more three-point shots and finished the night with 1,402 made treys in his career.

The Grand Bahamian finished the night shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 5-for-11 from deep. He also had four assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes on the floor. With the Pacers already eliminated from playoff contention, they are looking to rebuild for the future and for players like Hield to lead the charge.

In the first quarter, the Nuggets got off to a strong start. They took a 43-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Hield got on the scoreboard at the 7:39 mark of the first quarter – a three-point shot to cut into the Nuggets lead, 12-8.

The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before they got complacent. Hield and the Pacers clawed their back into the game, and even led 102-100, with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets used a 7-0 scoring run to take a 107-102 lead with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Pacers brought the lead down to three points but the Nuggets held on for the win.

The Pacers face a tough Boston Celtics team tonight. Both teams will be looking to get a win. The game will be played at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.