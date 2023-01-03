Ayton’s scoring has increased without Booker, but Suns losing

When Phoenix Suns’ all-star guard Devin Booker went down with a left groin strain, Bahamian DeAndre Ayton was one of the leaders of the team who was called upon to play a larger role in the team’s play over the next month of the season.

The Bahamian responded, increasing his scoring average and being more of a team leader on the court, but the Suns have struggled collectively as a team, losing six of the eight games that Booker failed to make an impact. After missing the first three games after sustaining the injury, Booker attempted to return for the Christmas Day matchup against the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets.

That proved to be a mistake as he played just four minutes before being taken out of the game, failing to make an impact. The Suns went on to lose that game, 128-125, in overtime.

As for Ayton, he has one of his best stretches of the season, averaging 19.13 points and 9.25 rebounds since Booker went down.

During the eight-game stretch, he had a season-high of 31 points on 14-for-22 shooting from the field in a 127-102 loss to the Washington Wizards. Ayton added seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in that game for the Suns. Ayton and the Suns have slipped significantly in the National Basketball Association (NBA) standings though.

Overall, they have lost 12 of their last 17 games, dropping from first in the west to seventh – currently in a play-in spot for the playoffs. The Suns sport a 20-18 win/loss record, five games behind the Nuggets in the west. On Monday, they fell 102-83 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and Ayton had just 12 points and five rebounds.

Booker could miss between five to 10 more games. The first game after his injury, Ayton had 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting and added 11 rebounds in a 130-104 blowout victory for the Suns over the Los Angeles Lakers. The following night, Ayton erupted for 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field and added 13 rebounds but the Suns dropped a hurtful 113-110 loss to the Wizards on their home floor – at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

In his last two games, Ayton has struggled, but for the season, scoring just 16 combined points on 8-for-23 shooting from the field (34.8), but he is averaging 17.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Suns – just a tad under what would be his fifth straight season averaging a double-double since the Suns took him with the number one overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Shooting-wise, Ayton is knocking down 60.9 percent of his shots – his third straight season shooting more than 60 percent from the field.

Ayton and the Suns will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, in a game that starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday before returning to Phoenix for two games against Miami and Cleveland.