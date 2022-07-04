Azariah Smith tapped by Robin Roberts for scholarship

Azariah Smith has lofty goals. She aspires to play professional basketball and is willing to put in the hard work to make her dream a reality. But she also has her head on straight and ensures that while she makes the cut on the hardwood, that she is also an academic force in the classroom.

Azariah is one of the six recipients of IMG Academy’s inaugural Women in Sports Committee scholarships. She has been awarded a full ride to the academic and athletic development institution for the next three years which carries a staggering tuition price tag of $263,700 ($87,900 per year).

“I want to play in the WNBA, so I have to play a lot to get that exposure. I’m excited to be able to go abroad and to do what I love – play basketball and more games.”

Azariah, a member of IMG Academy’s class of 2025, is going to the Bradenton, Florida, campus knowing that her education is important. She has been an honor roll student since her primary years at Xavier’s Lower School through to today.

“Although I play basketball, I still need an education,” said Azariah, who has a 3.8 grade point average (GPA). “Education first, because you never know what can happen. I’m a student before I’m an athlete.”

The 14-year-old daughter of RayGail and Luther Smith, who completed ninth grade at St. Augustine’s College (SAC), will begin 10th grade at IMG Academy in the fall.

“I’m grateful because IMG is already an expensive school and my mommy couldn’t afford it. To get a full scholarship not just benefits me but her as well,” she said.

Smith is excited for her daughter’s opportunity. She wants Azariah to follow her dreams.

“I was ecstatic when they called us. I felt the joy for her.”

The mother of four said Azariah would not have been able to enroll at IMG Academy had she not been awarded the scholarship.

“The scholarship made the difference. She could go only because of the scholarship.”

Smith will not have to pay a dime of tuition for her daughter for the next three years to the institution that continues to develop elite athletes who achieve success at the collegiate and professional levels.

Azariah’s exposure to the institution came in 2021 when she spent three weeks at IMG Academy’s summer camp. That led to her asking her mom about enrolling full time.

“In terms of education, Azariah, herself, wanted something different, something more diverse – a path that would lead her to the professional path,” said her mom. “It actually started when she went [to IMG] for a three-week summer program.”

The one caveat – the tuition was not affordable for the mother of four.

They made application to IMG Academy for assistance. Azariah had to send in a video speaking to why she felt she deserved the scholarship. Her mom also had to record a video speaking to why she thought her daughter would benefit from the scholarship and attending IMG Academy.

They endured an agonizingly two-month-long wait for a response, which, when it came, was in the affirmative.

Azariah was selected by Robin Roberts, ABC’s Good Morning America anchor, who is also a former ESPN sportscaster. Roberts will also serve as Azariah’s mentor.

Azariah said being chosen by Roberts was “motivating”.

“I have a standard to uphold. She [Roberts] has high expectations and I can’t let her down,” said Azariah.

“When I saw the committee panel, I told [Azariah] I felt Robin would choose her. Plus, she [Roberts] played basketball and will understand your struggle.”

Roberts said through the Women in Sports Committee that they are providing opportunities for young women because talent is universal, opportunity is not.

“These young girls and women are going to know – we hear you; we see you; and we care about you,” said Roberts in a message on IMG Academy’s site.

Smith said her daughter will do well. She describes her daughter as a “brilliant child in the classroom and even street smart”.

“She’s diverse. She takes her work very seriously and knows how to balance studying and sports and family and friends.”

When Azariah initially voiced her request to attend IMG Academy, Smith said she was skeptical and had felt scared to send her teenager off. Her fears lessened after she viewed the environment Azariah would be in.

“I think I’m one of those new technology parents. I believe in stepping out of the box that we grew up in and finding a different route to better our kids.”

The single mother, who ensures that all of her children pursue athletic endeavors and who coaches basketball at Xavier’s Lower School, said for her it has been hectic shuttling her children to basketball and track practices, but with Azariah’s scholarship, she said she sees “all the ups and downs paying off”.

Come the fall, Azariah’s education experience will look totally different than what she has been accustomed to with eight hours of instruction broken down into four hours for academics and four hours for sports instruction.

“I think I will still be academically disciplined. I’m very excited,” she said.

Formed in 2022, the IMG Academy Women in Sports Committee was established to develop programs and initiatives for improving accessibility and participation of young women in sports. Committee members include Cari Champion, Lindsay Davenport, Dany Garcia, Roberts, Michele Tafoya and Lindsey Vonn.

This year, IMG Academy and the committee identified scholarship candidates across several sports who met certain IMG Academy and committee criteria. Committee members narrowed the list of submissions to six finalists and each selected a student-athlete to honor with a full scholarship which begins fall 2022 and continues through the individual’s high school graduation at IMG Academy.

Brent Richardson, IMG Academy president, said they were honored to welcome the inaugural class of scholarship recipients alongside their Women in Sports Committee members.

“After a long and thorough process, we’ve selected six incredible young women and we look forward to being a part of their high school journey,” said Richardson.

Romola Ratnam, senior vice president of social impact at Endeavor, said the Women in Sports Committee was created because they know that there exists a gap in the number of girls participating in sports versus boys.

The committee was created to shine a light on the issues, but to also come up with solutions and create opportunities to make a change.

“There are two scholarships that we are giving out in honor of this committee – scholarships to be physically here on campus. This is an amazing place, but not everybody has the means or opportunity to come to an IMG Academy. Not every family can afford to send a student here,” said Ratnam.

Case-in-point – Azariah.

Champion said what the institution is doing at IMG Academy is making sure they are working with young girls and making sure they understand their importance.

“We all have our own young lady that we are going to identify with … mentor, if you will, sit and get to know, and that makes me happy because I want them to know on the other side, that the person that sees you, sees themselves and, if you succeed, then we all can succeed.”