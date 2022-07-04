BA valedictorian: Do not dwell on fears

Some things will change while others will remain the same, but the graduating class of Bahamas Academy (BA) was reminded that moving forward, they are not alone in their change, by Astra Bowlin, who was named valedictorian.

“As we wrap up our high school years, we should not just dwell on fears and shed tears.”

At the graduation ceremony, Astra encouraged her peers to reflect on their time together with her and hold fast to the memories – “balancing alpacas on their heads and attending Zoom class while still in bed, slamming dominoes and off-key karaoke”.

She encouraged them to raise their glass to their last two years being “strangled” by COVID, and what she termed as “three years of procrastination” and still acquiring a diploma.

“Sorry to break it to you, but wherever you are headed next likely has much firmer deadlines,” she said.

Astra, who referred to her fellow graduates as the “elite class of 2022”, said she knows they will be alright.

Yannik Gibson was named salutatorian.

LaShell Adderley, Senate president, who also spoke to the graduates, reminded them that as they embarked on a new chapter in their life that the road to success would not always be easy.

“You will encounter adversity. Challenges make you stretch and stronger, but it is your response to obstacles that will make the difference. Obstacles will make you better or bitter – the decision is up to you. Your attitude determines your altitude.”

Adderley told the graduates to turn their obstacles into victories. She also encouraged them to “stem the brain drain and consider serving this progressive country in some capacity”.

“It is my sincere hope that The Bahamas lingers in your heart and resonates in your mind as the best little country in the western hemisphere.”

Astra Bowlin, Bahamas Academy valedictorian.

Adderley noted the diverse professions available to qualified individuals throughout The Bahamas.

“The emerging trend is that The Bahamas will no longer be Nassau-centric but provide stellar opportunities across the Family Islands in the blue, green and orange economies. There is a need for further expertise in forensic science; digital assets; crypto currency; blockchain technology; information technology innovation; artificial intelligence; agriculture; education; allied health; economics; research in cancer and infectious diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDs and now COVID-19. There is also a need for environmental scientists. However, each one of us must do our part to address the critical issue of climate change. Climate change is real, caused by humans, but it is solvable. Rising sea levels, fires, droughts and hurricanes such as Dorian are not taking a break, so neither can we. We need to ensure that we leave a sustainable planet for future generations. We must act now to save this planet. We cannot wait,” she said.

Adderley urged the female graduates to consider “giving back through the political arena”.

“As Senate president of a small developing country, I recognize the need for increased diversity and inclusivity of female representation in our Parliaments. In so doing, women will be better placed to provide strong sensitive leadership on critical issues facing women, youth and children, influence change and break the bias which all provides for a sustainable tomorrow,” she said.

“It is my firmly held belief that when women are underrepresented in areas of democracy, women are ignored and inequality is actively deepened.”