BAAA Relays set for Saturday

The Bahamas is a nation of relays, and with that backdrop, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Relays, usually dubbed the high school relays, is set to make a grand return.

The final event on the BAAA calendar before the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Stadium undergoes a facelift, is set for this Saturday, starting at noon. Divisions from under-nine straight up to masters will be contested and relay events will be inclusive of the 4×100 meters (m), the 4x200m races, 4x400m races, 4x800m races, sprint and distance medley, and mixed relays in the 4x100m and 4x400m.

Also being contested are the open men and women 100m, the under-17 and under-20 shot put and discus events, and there will be an elimination mile that will favor race positioning. In the elimination mile, the last-placed runner will be dropped from the event after each lap.

BAAA Special Events Coordinator with responsibility for meet management Demarius Cash said the event is designed for schools and clubs, and that the under-17 and under-20 divisions will cater to schools only.

“With the mixed 4×1 race, that is a new event, so we expect that event in particular to generate a lot of interest and it will be interesting to see how teams are set up. That is an event that is new on the CARIFTA schedule, so it will also be an opportunity for our young athletes to experience that,” said Cash. “Also, we’re all about getting more fan engagement – get momentum for CARIFTA and other events. It’s about getting excited about the young kids and encouraging them throughout their journey.”

This year, The Bahamas will send off about eight teams to international competition. Relay Coordinator for Team Bahamas Fritz Grant said they have already begun the process of identifying athletes for the various relay pools. There is a ranking system in place and the top athletes in the individual events are being contacted to take part in relay camps where they could develop chemistry and work on team synergy.

“We want to be able to qualify all of our male and female teams for international competition,” said Grant. “It’s important that our teams establish chemistry and synergy early, so that when it comes time for them to qualify for international meets, that could be done with little difficulty. We’re looking forward to getting things done for Team Bahamas.”

Following the completion of the BAAA Relays this weekend, the original stadium will close for repairs to the track surface. American manufacturer Beynon Sports Surfaces will be resurfacing the entire track and the training strip on the outside. Beynon is expected to be here in The Bahamas by the end of the month. Italian company Mondo is already here, working on the surface of the track at the other Thomas A. Robinson stadium. Beynon is anticipated to arrive at the time when Mondo is completed, thereby one venue will be open at all times, so as not to disrupt training schedules and competition.

“We should have two brand new tracks, both with Class 2 certification,” said BAAA President Drumeco Archer. “There will be no conflicts and no interruption in competition and practice sessions. Once one facility is completed, athletes will roll over to the other facility for training and competition purposes, so we don’t expect there to be any conflict.”

Entrance for the BAAA Relays this Saturday will be granted at a cost of $5 for children under 12 years of age, $7 for general admission and $10 for the VIP section. A number of schools and clubs are expected to take part.