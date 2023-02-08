BAARK! announces date for annual triathlon

BAARK!, Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness, has announced the date for its annual triathlon.

Now in its 10th year, the BAARK! Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon will take place Sunday, March 5, starting at 7:30 a.m., at Jaws Beach. The race features a 750-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride and five-kilometer (5K) run. In addition to the adult categories, there are two junior categories (ages 11-12 and 13-15) and two puppy categories (8-and-under and 9-10). The triathlon is a family event which has grown to become the largest race of its kind in The Bahamas with over 200 participants, attracting competitors from the United Sates, Canada, Mexico, Panama and the United Kingdom.

BAARK! has partnered with Powerade, the title sponsor of the triathlon, and the event is sanctioned by the Bahamas Triathlon Association and is a qualifier for the CARIFTA Triathlon in August.

The goal of the triathlon is to raise $30,000 to support the spay and neuter work of BAARK! which completed approximately 4,500 spay and neuter cases in 2022. Its goal is to perform between 5,000-7,000 spay and neuter surgeries annually. The five-year goal is for there to be a minimal number of unwanted dogs and cats, resulting in safer and cleaner communities. Funds raised from the triathlon will go to support the operational costs of BAARK! which was founded in 2009 with a mission to carry out spay/neuter and education projects to reduce the homeless dog and cat population and end the unnecessary suffering of dogs and cats in The Bahamas.