Baha Juniors women win BFA futsal title

Sarah Ilgenfritz scored a hat trick in the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) Women’s Futsal Championship at the Kendal G.L Isaacs National Gymnasium on Saturday, helping the Baha Juniors Football Club lift the trophy as the victor.

The Baha Juniors dominated United FC, winning 5-2. The other scorers for Baha Juniors were Sydney Hector and Melanie Johnson with one goal apiece.

Karen Wert scored both goals for United.

Director of Women’s Football Soraya Toppin-Herbert expressed how happy she was to see the league staging matches.

“We are tremendously proud of our women’s futsal league players for a job well done over this past season as we are finally able to play and compete after such a long hiatus due to the pandemic,” Toppin-Herbert said.

Dynamos FC got a hat trick from Ashya Butler to help them take care of Cavalier FC, 5-2. Eydan Hamilton and Ashley Neely both found the back of the net once for Dynamos.

Janeka Edey scored both goals for Cavalier.

The BFA thanked all players, coaches and staff for their support of the league during the season. The women’s league resumes January 2023. For more updates, interested persons are asked to visit the website www.bahamasfa.net.