Baha Mar bullish on 2023

Baha Mar has not seen any signs that a US recession will affect what could be a record-setting year for the mega resort, with both the leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) markets showing a “very bright outlook”, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis told Guardian Business, adding that occupancy levels this year could be 20 percent ahead of where they were last year.

Davis said the resort also had a very successful end to 2022, as revenue shot past 2019 numbers. This year, he said, figures should be positive throughout the months.

“Both [leisure and MICE] look extremely positive for 2023 and we’ll have record setting numbers throughout,” Davis said.

“We’re not seeing any signs of recession with our business outlook. We continue to focus on delivering these exceptional experiences and taking care of our associates as we always do, making sure they are our priority.

“We want to make sure all of our associates are inspired and motivated every day, giving an exceptional experience to all of our guests and our associates, and we’ll continue to have a bright future for 2023.”

Davis explained that summer and Spring Break numbers are already looking good.

When asked what he thinks has contributed to the uptick, he gave credit to continued pent-up demand and the resort’s creative marketing and public relations strategies.

“There’s still a tremendous amount of revenge travel still lagging behind from the pandemic, and in addition to that there’s been a pent-up need for groups and meetings to happen post-pandemic that have had difficulty finding space to book,” said Davis.

“So that’s pushed up meetings and events into a year like 2023.

“The growing awareness for Baha Mar has improved. The addition of our $200 million waterpark has made a very positive impact to the property.”

He explained that Baha Mar was exposed to as many as ten million viewers when popular daytime television show “The View” filmed at the resort.

He added that shows like The Bachelor, Bling Empire and Real Housewives of Miami filmed at Baha Mar late last year. These shows will prominently feature the resort and The Bahamas next month.

Davis revealed that TV show Entertainment Tonight will also have a segment filmed from the resort next month.

Despite the focus on this kind of marketing and public relations, Davis said it is a happy guest that is “the best marketing we can ask for”.