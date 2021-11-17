Baha Mar Hoops set for Thanksgiving Week

A total of 19 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men and women’s teams are set to engage in high-level basketball action, over three tournaments, at the Baha Mar Resort.

The third annual collegiate basketball event, dubbed Baha Mar Hoops for the first time, is set for November 22-27 on two basketball courts inside the Baha Mar Convention Center at Baha Mar.

The action tips off on Monday November 22 with the eight-team ‘Nassau Championship’.

In the first game of the day, Toledo will battle the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers. That game will be held at noon and will be followed by Drexel going up against Tulane at 2:30 p.m. Following that, Abilene Christian will take on Jacksonville State at 5:30 p.m. and Coastal Carolina will battle Valparaiso at 8 p.m.

The semifinals will be held the following day and the championship game is set for Wednesday, November 24 at 8 p.m.

Women teams will hit the floor on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, as the ‘Pink Flamingo Championship’ gets underway.

In the first game of the day, North Carolina State will battle the Maryland Terrapins in a game between two teams ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Rankings. That game is set to get underway at 11 a.m. Following that, the Indiana Hoosiers will take on the defending national champions Stanford Cardinal. That game is set for a 1:30 p.m. start. The final women’s game of the day will feature Washington State going up against the Miami Hurricanes. That game will be held at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Stanford will battle South Florida in a game at noon.

A trio of games will wrap up the ‘Pink Flamingo Championship’ on Saturday.

In the first game of the day, the Terrapins will battle Stanford. That game is set for 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., North Carolina State will go up against Washington State, and in the final game of the day, the Hurricanes will challenge the Indiana Hoosiers. That game is set for 8:30 p.m.

Going on simultaneously will be the ‘Bahamas Championship’ featuring four top level NCAA Division I schools.

In men’s action on Thanksgiving Day, the Maryland Terrapins will battle Richmond in a game at 7 p.m., and the Louisville will go up against Mississippi State in a game at 9:30 p.m.

The championship game of the ‘Bahamas Championship’ will be held on Saturday, November 27 at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the consolation game at 12:30 p.m.

“We already have over 3,000 room nights for this event so you can see that it has a great economic impact, and that is the whole idea of bringing these initiatives to The Bahamas,” said local organizer Jeff Rodgers. “This shows how vital sports tourism is to the overall economy of The Bahamas. A total of 19 of the top teams in the NCAA are coming here to compete in basketball and the returns will be tremendous. When you think of the exposure The Bahamas is going to get, this is going to be unbelievable. We’re encouraging the Bahamian public to come out and show their support. These college athletes are the future stars in basketball and we’re asking the public to come out and watch first-class basketball at its finest.”

The championship game for the ‘Bahamas Championship’ will be televised live on CBS Sports. Tickets go on sale from November 18.

Having thrown its money behind basketball in the sponsorship of the senior men’s national team, Baha Mar has proven to be one of the biggest supporters of the sport in the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome the men and women’s NCAA teams for the first-ever Baha Mar Hoops event,” said Baha Mar President Graeme Davis on the event’s website. “At the heart of the resort destination is our determination to inspire the youth from around the world. We have designed Baha Mar facilities and offerings with the intention of hosting events such as Baha Mar Hoops and look forward to watching these impressive collegiate athletes play basketball in the beautiful Bahamas.”

bd Global Sports is a representation, event management, and public relations firm operating on an international platform within the sports marketing industry. bd Global Sports is managing the week-long event.

“Baha Mar President Graeme Davis is really excited about sports and basketball. He understands the sports business to the point where he he has invested in bringing in two new floors to host this tournament,” said Rodgers. “bd Global is excited because of the sports tourism initiatives that will be here in the coming months – Baha Mar Hoops and two golf tournaments for Exuma and Abaco in the coming months. For this event, we just want Bahamians to come out and have a good time.”

bd Global Sports President Brooks Downing said the collaboration between Baha Mar, The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and bd Global Sports has been in existence for more than two years and he is looking forward to a continued working relationship.