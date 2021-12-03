Baha Mar packs calendar with unique activities, experiences and celebrations for the festive season

Baha Mar will also host a fete to remember – a New Year’s Eve (NYE) All White Party on the Palm Lawn at which party goers will usher in 2022 surrounded by tropical gardens and the energizing rush of the ocean tide.

This one-of-a-kind, high energy celebration will definitely up the ante, featuring celebrity guest DJ Ovadose, live entertainment, a Sugar Factory pop-up, lavish hors d’oeuvres, decadent desserts, flowing wine and cocktails, and dancing all night.

And when the clock strikes midnight, spectacular beachfront fireworks will ring in the New Year.

Tickets are $381 VAT inclusive.

And the party doesn’t end there. Guests looking to eat their way into 2022, Baha Mar’s restaurant by celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, is offering a five-course dinner and a NYE party at Marcus Up Top to ring in the New Year.

Five packages being offered will you to choose the way you want to party, ranging from $225 to $1,100 exclusive of service charge and VAT.

At Café Boulud at Rosewood Baha Mar, you can close out the year on a high note at what they term will be an evening of elevated epicurean pleasures, creatively imagined and meticulously prepared with chef Daniel Boulud’s unmistakable French flair. Five delectable courses will unspool over the course of the New Year’s Eve gala, which is priced at $395 plus service charge and VAT. The experience can also be enhanced with an optional wine pairing for an additional $350+++.

For the children The Explorer’s Kid’s Club is hosting The New Year’s Eve Glitter Ball – a night filled with thrilling games, crafts, movies, sweet treats, giveaways, and more, for those guests who choose to ring in the New Year by staying over.

Baha Mar is definitely seeking to make the season brighter with an array of unique activities and experiences for all. Cheer-filled family-friendly activities, special arts and culture experiences at The Current, wildlife adventures, interactive culinary experiences and New Year’s Eve celebrations are all on tap.

Baha Mar is also bringing good times and good food together.

Festive culinary activities are available for all ages to learn cooking tips, make holiday treats, and unwind with delightful seasonal dishes. Culinary events include tiny chef experiences (ages three to eight), junior chef experiences (ages nine to 13), adult culinary (18-plus) and family culinary experiences. All hosted in The Kitchen, the culinary classes allow guests to learn from the most iconic restaurants and renowned chefs on property and try their hand at creating holiday sweet treats, culinary favorites, and vibrant island cuisine.

Then they can make the season bright painting, creating personalized prints, and meeting talented local artists with experiences at The Current Gallery and Art Center. Activations include creative straw and Junkanoo craft demonstrations by local artisans as well as paintings classes to learn new skills and techniques that are unique to the islands.

The animal sanctuary will be the perfect place for all ages to interact with local wildlife as a guest of the resort, and take in the holiday flamingo parades at Flamingo Cay where you can get up close and personal with the iconic national bird of The Bahamas.

A Junkanoo parade featuring an explosion of colorful costumes, exuberant dancing, rhythmic music dancing is a festive season must.

“We’ve packed our events calendars with ways for families to get closer together, this holiday,” says Graeme Davis, president, Baha Mar.

The holidays are also the perfect time to unwind at Baha Mar’s ESPA with a menu of limited-time-only spa treatments designed to bring out holiday glow. Festive themed treatments include the Mistletoes and Mimosa, a deeply nourishing treatment that restores softness, beauty and energy to overworked feet, accompanied with a chilled mimosa or a choice of hot teas; the All I want for Christmas is You couples massage with choice of side-by-side aromatherapy, Swedish or anti-stress massage; the Let Go and Release 2021 complete with an advanced Oriental-inspired massage, a foot ritual, body exfoliation, facial cleanse, and full body joint release massage incorporating stretching, scalp massage, and more.