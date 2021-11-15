Baha Mar president: Renovation options for Melia property still being reviewed

Baha Mar has not yet chosen a renovation option for its Melia-branded property, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis told the media on Thursday, explaining that the company continues to make its decisions in a “thoughtful manner”.

The world learned in February that Baha Mar would close the Melia Nassau Beach resort for two years as it undergoes $100 million in renovations. Davis said as no renovation plan has been chosen, he could not give details about the move to redo the property.

“We are still reviewing the renovation options that we have available to us,” said Davis. “We’re taking our time to make sure that we are thoughtful in everything that we do, as we have when I came here in 2016.

“We’re going to open this property in a thoughtful manner to ensure that we are building for success for the future… We have done that, even during the pandemic. We invested over $200 million in building out Baha Bay, as well as the new Marcus Samuelsson restaurant, which has been a tremendous success.”

Davis said the new Baha Bay water park has been a catalyst for the uptick in bookings at Baha Mar, which is now experiencing forward bookings ahead of 2019 levels.

According to Davis, Baha Mar is also setting itself up to be the “culinary epicenter” of the Caribbean.

Along with Baha Bay came Marcus Samuelsson’s new restaurant, which Davis said is already a huge success.

“We are creating new experiences and certainly lifting the perception of The Bahamas as a luxury destination.”

The resort is currently expanding its western parking lot to facilitate closer parking for staff.

“What we’re doing there is we’re creating additional parking for our associates to give them the opportunity to park closer, instead of being out at a satellite lot,” Davis said.

“We want to make sure we take care of our associates, so we’re building additional parking.”