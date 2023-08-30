‘Bahamas behind on key women’s issues’

The Bahamas is behind in dealing with matters pertaining to women and the abuse of women, and important conversations are needed to address these issues, Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday.

“We’re behind on a number of things, but at the end of the day, you want to arrive at a position where you have a win-win. You don’t want to arrive at a position where we’re fighting at the end of the day,” said Wilchcombe, who advised that the government intends to bring amendments to the Protection Against Violence Act early in the new session of Parliament, which begins in October.

Wilchcombe said changes to the Sexual Violence Act, which would criminalize martial rape, have not yet progressed to the stage where they are ready to be brought to the House.

“Whatever we do, whether it’s the Protection Against Violence [Act] or whether it’s the Sexual Offenses Act, all of the bills (we have to arrive at a position where we have a win-win),” he said.

“We haven’t discussed in this country, in how many decades, abortion. Now it’s back in the discussion. All of these things that we have not paid attention to, these things over the years, because it’s taboo. We don’t want to talk about some of these things. That’s not the stuff we want to talk about, but we have to talk about it because there’s a lack of appreciation for the ones who are suffering.”

Asked if he was advocating the decriminalization of abortion in The Bahamas, Wilchcombe said that was not what he was concluding, but there is a need for a national discussion on critical issues like abortion.

The abortion issue has become particularly topical in the country in recent times following an incident that resulted in a 40-year-old woman being charged with aggravated causing harm for the purpose of an abortion and performing an illegal abortion in relation to an alleged abortion procured for her 11-year-old daughter.

When she addressed the 13th Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Meeting in The Bahamas last week, Law Reform Commissioner Dame Anita Allen, a former president of the Court of Appeal, said that given the serious increase in sexual violence against women and girls in The Bahamas, an urgent review of the Penal Code and the interpretation of the protection to the right to life in Article 16 of The Bahamas Constitution ought to be undertaken with a view to possibly decriminalizing abortion, at least in the case of rape and incest.

“We have to look at these things,” Wilchcombe said. “You just cannot constantly push it down the road and when it comes back up we’re acting all alarmed as if we’re so concerned when we have the opportunities to deal with it.”

The House of Assembly passed the Protection Against Violence Bill in late June and the Senate passed it in early August – despite women’s rights advocates calling on the government to hold off on the debate.

Wilchcombe has since said that the government has had consultations with those groups with a view to amending the new legislation. He said the government expects to bring amendments early in the new session of Parliament, which starts October 4.

“What we discovered in our discussions is a lot of things are in there in the bill already, but the bodies are expecting more details when you talk about relationships with our international partners. They want more details and stuff like that. Whether or not you look at the reduction of the responsibilities of minister. Those kinds of things that they have raised, we’re looking at them,” he said.

“We’ve made some steps; we’ve come a long way, but you have to appreciate a lot of people did a lot of work and a lot of people have expectations; and I think the mistake that we made in the past is not everybody is under the same umbrella. You have the silos working, different groups working, and we’re trying to bring everybody under the same umbrella; and that’s what the bill does.”