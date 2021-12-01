Bahamas Bowl set to return

After a year’s hiatus in 2020 because of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bahamas Bowl is back and it is ready to kick off the 2021 college bowl season. It features two Bahamas Bowl alums in the University of Toledo Rockets (7-5) and the Middle Tennessee University Blue Raiders (6-6). The two teams will play each other in the collegiate bowl game on Friday, December 17 at noon at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. It will broadcast live on ESPN.

The Rockets, who will represent the Mid-American Conference (MAC), was here in 2018, losing 35-32 to Florida International University (FIU). The Blue Raiders will represent Conference USA (C-USA). They were here in 2015 but lost 45-31 to Western Michigan University.

At a press conference held yesterday at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Deputy Director of Athletics at Toledo Davide Nottke said the players and coaching staff are excited to be coming to The Bahamas. The news broke to the team through a video.

“We put a video on and showed highlights of the season, then all of a sudden the highlights segued into tropical music and a picture of Atlantis came up. Everybody jumped out of their seats. They are excited,” Nottke said.

The Rockets come into this bowl game on a three-game winning streak and are looking to end their 2021 campaign with a fourth straight win. They are confident and expect a great game.

Associate Athletic Director for the Blue Raiders Larry Maples said that the team is excited to come to The Bahamas. The team is coming off a come-from-behind 27-17 victory over Florida Atlantic University (FAU) this past Saturday – their sixth victory of the season.

“At that point (sixth win) we knew we were bowl eligible and had an idea that this would be the destination. Coach finalized it for them on Sunday. The guys were juiced and the entire locker room was pumped and their faces showed that they are ready to come back,” Maples said.

The Blue Raiders started the season with a 1-3 win/loss record but they were able to fight their way to six wins and earn a ticket to the Bahamas Bowl. They lost their first and second string quarterbacks and now rely on their third and fourth string quarterbacks for a bowl victory.

Executive Director of the Bahamas Bowl Richard Giannini announced that the game will be free to Bahamian citizens.

“This year, because of COVID-19 over the past two years, with the struggles that everybody has had, we are going to allow Bahamian citizens to come to the game at no charge. We are hoping that they will get out and come to the game. That is our gift on behalf of the government, ESPN and Disney,” said Giannini.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg spoke on behalf of the Bahamian government. He thanked the organizers for putting on the game.

“The benefit we have with these teams coming here, which is the launch of ‘Sports in Paradise’, is that it is an economic boost to us. The Bahamas appreciates you coming here. The molding of the character of the individual through these disciplines and the exposure that we give our young people is most important to us at this time. It is a privilege to have you here on the island and we look forward to you continuing to come here to stay with us. While you are playing, we want you to enjoy the sun, sand and the sea. Make sure that you come back here on your free time,” said the minister.

Bowleg added that his ministry will look to work with the Ministry of Education to have American football in the school curriculum in the not-too-distant future.

“We all know the impact of sports on a nation especially when it comes to American football. When we look at the various sporting disciplines in the high schools, the addition of American football could be beneficial. In the other disciplines, there are 12-15 persons on a team. If we can get American football in high schools, we can see a team made up of about 60-70 players. Imagine the impact on taking those kids from being idle and now in a positive environment which will deter them from a life of crime,” said Bowleg.

During halftime of the game, the College Football Foundation will present 20 Bahamian teachers with a classroom grant of $500 each for a total value of $10,000.

This is the seventh edition of the bowl game. It is the longest-running international bowl game in college football history. At the last Bahamas Bowl, the University at Buffalo Bulls took down the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers, 31-9.