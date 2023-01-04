Bahamas, Emirates sign joint marketing MOU

Emirates airline and The Bahamas agreed yesterday to partner on joint marketing strategies that will increase tourist traffic to The Bahamas from destinations within Emirates routes, with an agreement reached between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Emirates Group, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper said in the statement that yesterday’s agreement is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bring more visitors to The Bahamas from Emirates’ home region.

“As we look ahead at another prosperous year of tourism growth, solidifying support from the world’s largest international airline greatly enhances our ongoing efforts to expand upon business from the Middle East,” said Cooper.

“As a result of our focus on this region in recent years, we have been seeing steady growth in visitor arrivals and this alignment will only help to further the impact on our economy, our businesses and our people.”

The statement added: “As of January 3, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas has sealed an agreement with Emirates airline to promote future tourism to the islands of The Bahamas.

“In partnership with The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Emirates will partake in joint promotional, advertising and marketing initiatives aimed at increasing visitation to our 16-island destination from key markets across the airline’s extensive global network.”

The government has talked about developing this partnership since last year.

Yesterday, Emirates Group Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Bahamas Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar Tony Joudi, signed a memorandum of understanding at the Emirates Group headquarters in Dubai, according to information posted on travel media website India Outbound.

Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in the article that partnerships with United Airlines and Air Canada will help to promote tourism growth to The Bahamas.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas in supporting its goals to boost the nation’s tourism economy,” said Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Through our partnerships with United and Air Canada, we look forward to playing a key role in promoting The Bahamas as a key leisure destination.

“Our global customers from across our network can enjoy Emirates’ services to our points in North America and benefit from enhanced connectivity and access to the islands.”

Joudi said of the partnership: “I would like to thank Emirates for playing a role in strengthening the connection between the two countries. Tourism is the lifeblood of our nation’s economy and, by growing visitor arrivals to our tropical island paradise, we hope to achieve our goals of stimulating the tourism economy and providing impetus to the business climate.”