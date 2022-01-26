Bahamas First launches country’s first online portal to purchase insurance

Bahamas First General Insurance Company is now the first insurance provider in The Bahamas to allow for the purchase of insurance polices online, specifically personal auto and home insurance policies.

According to the company, research and development began on the full-service online portal, called First Online, in 2018. It became a necessity to the company with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bahamas First Group President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ward said in a statement that self-service portals are now essential for any business.

“This was one of several key lessons that companies around the world learned during the pandemic of 2020,” said Ward.

“First Online is an important milestone in our strategies to build an insurance company for the future and support our agency network’s in-person expert service with an online option driven by technology and data.”

The statement explained that the new platform allows for the purchase of policies, instant quotes, premium payments, document downloads, simplified claim reporting and a consolidated view of multiple policies. The site also allows for account management.

“First Online operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week at bahamasfirst.com and provides users with the ability to engage with support teams by web chat or phone during normal business hours,” the statement revealed.

“The business restrictions imposed by the pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 changed the way people consume products and services, and heightened Bahamas First’s awareness of the need to leverage technology and modify distribution strategies to meet increasing customer demand for automated, contactless transactions.”

Bahamas First Holdings Limited’s Innovation Center Manager Gina Brooks said the company “invested tremendously” in the functionality of the platform, especially in the area of support and security.

“The public can be confident that we can continue to meet their expectations for secure transactions and high-quality service,” she said.

Brooks said the website has had an influx of registrations since its soft launch last month.

She added that customers will be able to maintain the relationship they have with their agents, as the portal is tied to Bahamas First’s agency network.