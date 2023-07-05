Bahamas Games gets underway on Friday

After months of preparation, the sixth edition of the Bahamas Games is set and ready to get underway on Friday, with four disciplines – volleyball, baseball, soccer and tennis – starting at 9 am at different venues.

The announcement came during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“There has been a lot of work, a lot of trials, a lot of tribulations, but the games is a few hours away and I know all Bahamians should be excited,” said Bahamas Games Chairman Harrison Thompson during the press conference. “We are bringing the whole Bahamas together. No matter where you live in The Bahamas, you will be impacted by these games,” Thompson said.

The teams that will be competing are the Abaco Survivors, Andros Chiccharnies, Bimini and the Berry Islands Marlins, Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay (Columbus Isles) Arawaks; Eleuthera Adventurers, Exuma and Ragged Islands Navigators, Grand Bahama Lucayans, New Providence Buccaneers and the Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) Flamingos.

The Family Islands athletes, along with some of the New Providence athletes, will be housed in the athletes’ Games Village at SuperClubs Breezes Resort and Courtyard Marriott. Some of the Family Islanders will begin to make their way to New Providence today, as they get ready to compete.

“This is huge for this administration, to ensure that they bring people together,” said Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg. “Some of those persons who never experienced the independence celebration will be here now in New Providence. They’ve never been here because some of those persons are normally home. So it would be good to see them experience the celebration of our 50th independence.”

Softball gets underway on

Tuesday, July 11. Bowleg assured that Bankers Softball Field will be ready.

Bowleg said although the games is under his ministry, other ministries and agencies have and will be playing a role.

“The Ministry of Health has helped us to ensure that we have doctors, nurses, and ambulances available at all the facilities, to ensure the safety of the athletes. We also have insured these athletes and coaches during their time of play. The Ministry of Works has partnered with us, along with Ministry of Education, to allow us to use their facilities, which are the Donald Davis and Anatol Rodgers gyms. There were some minor and major repairs that needed to be done. The Ministry of Works stepped in and got those things done,” Bowleg said.

He added: “We ensured that the cyclists and edukart drivers are safe, so there’s a little bit of paving done here and there. The National Sporting Authority, the mothership of all of the sporting facilities, stepped up and ensured that their facilities are up and running. We must also thank Bahamas Power and Light, who will ensure that the lighting is good.”

Bowleg encouraged Bahamians to come out and support the event.

“Let’s come together. It’s our games, it’s our nation, it’s our sports, let’s come together and unite this nation,” Bowleg said.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thebahamasgames.org/ticketspurchase or at the box office at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

The opening ceremony is set for Saturday, July 8 at 6 pm.