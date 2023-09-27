Bahamas has evolved into luxury travel destination, says Baha Mar President

The Bahamas has developed into a luxury destination, Baha Mar Graeme Davis President told Guardian Business. And with the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) North America conference mulling a multi-year stint at Baha Mar, there will be thousands of eyes on The Bahamas who have the pulse of the multimillion-dollar luxury travel industry at their fingertips.

The very first ILTM conference in The Bahamas wrapped up last week, with luxury travel professionals from Canada, the US and South America coming together for one-on-one meetings and networking events.

For some of those travel professionals, this was their first trip to The Bahamas, and for some it was their first taste of Baha Mar.

ILTM Event Director Simon Mayle said the conference hopes to call The Bahamas home for many years to come. He explained that some of the travel professionals who attend ITLM book from $1 million to $10 million in luxury travel annually.

Davis said The Bahamas is well poised to host such a prestigious luxury travel conference, with the country now exuding the perception of luxury.

“There’s nothing that you could do to attract this many travel advisors to come to The Bahamas like this,” said Davis.

“This is the most unique event in the world for luxury travel. And we’re fortunate that The Bahamas has developed itself, changed its perception into what we are today, into a luxury destination and it will continue to grow.

“What we’ve obtained here in the in The Bahamas, through our Ocean Club, through parts of Atlantis, and what we have here at Baha Mar and beyond, it truly is a luxury destination now. And it’s transformed itself to have that luxury of choice experience.”

Mayle said the ILTM conference is expected to grow ten percent per year. He added that the industry that luxury travel professionals are a part of is also growing.

“This is an annual event, and each year, we’re bringing 70 to 75 percent, new travel advisors to the event,” said Mayle.

“Every year we’re getting a whole new bunch of agents coming through, getting to know the destination, getting to know the hotels we have here as well.”

Davis said he couldn’t put a dollar value on the ILTM partnership, but explained that it will be a big investment for Baha Mar, but with a big return.

“We’ll see this significantly grow over the course of time, because it is giving the opportunity to have over 1,000 sets of eyes, and 72 percent or 75 percent that have never seen Baha Mar possibly, to come here and see this and now go back representing. You are talking about, probably more than a billion dollars in luxury travel being consumed by these travel advisors’ customers,” he said.

“You couldn’t put a number on it, but it’s priceless in every way for us, for the country, and certainly an incredible opportunity to partner with a world-class trade show like ILTM.”