Bahamas improved trade relationship with China and the UK in 2021

The Bahamas improved its trade relationship with China and the United Kingdom in 2021, after both nations in recent years have strategized with the government for improved trade.

Last year, the value of imports from China – now The Bahamas’ second largest trading partner after the United States, totaled $49.4 million, up from $34 million in 2020. The value of exports to that country totaled $200,412 in 2021, up from the $66,213 in 2020.

As for the United Kingdom, which is the country’s sixth largest trading partner, the value of goods and services imported to The Bahamas was $24.1 million, up from the $17.6 million in 2020; while the value of exports totaled $20.7 million, up from the $2.87 million a year before.

Elsewhere, the value of imported goods and services from Canada shrank from $51 million in 2020 to $36.8 million in 2021, while exports dropped to $341,534 last year from the $1.15 million a year before; Turks and Caicos also dropped to $31.4 million in 2021 from $50.5 million a year before.

Trade between Panama and The Bahamas improved as well with $23.6 million in imports in 2021 compared to the $15.1 million seen in 2020, and Japanese imports grew to $27.1 million last year from the $21.8 million a year before.

“The United States maintained its position as The Bahamas’ number one trading partner. While The Bahamas did a significant amount of trade with China, Canada, Turks & Caicos and Japan, the United States still represented 84.5 percent of total imports and about 75.8 percent of exports,” the Bahamas National Statistical Institute said.

The value of imports from the United States in 2021 totaled $2.94 billion, while exports totaled $411.7 million.

The Davis administration has developed a draft National Trade Policy aimed at finding ways to diversify what The Bahamas imports and exports and to and from which countries.

Earlier this year, while noting trade between The Bahamas and China was up 40 percent, Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli said although China has become an important source of foreign trade and investments for The Bahamas, progress is hampered from time to time by negative comments and sentiments about China-Bahamas relations.

She acknowledged at the time that there is increasing “fears and anxieties, and even paranoia about China in some quarters in the west” and that some international players misjudge China’s strategic intentions and try to depict the country as a threat.

For its part, the UK has sought to encourage more Bahamians to export to that nation, noting that the vast majority of exports to the UK have been services.

Regional Trade Advisor at the British High Commission Dan Hart said last year, “The pool of existing exports is very small, a total of £5 million worth of goods and this is the trend that we want to reverse. This should be larger.”

Guardian Business has previously reported that the value of commodities imported into The Bahamas in 2021 totaled $3.5 billion, a 57.9 percent increase over the $2.2 billion in 2020.