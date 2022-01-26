Business

Bahamas improves one notch in corruption perception index

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email 4 hours ago
156 2 minute read

The Bahamas improved its score on Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) to 64 out of 100, up from 63 in 2020.

The Bahamas’ ranking also improved to 30th in the world (out of 180 countries).

The CPI is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world, measuring how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be according to experts and business people.

One hundred is considered very clean and 0 is considered very corrupt, according to Transparency International.

“This year, the global average remains unchanged for the tenth year in a row, at just 43 out of a possible 100 points,” the global watchdog said.

“Despite multiple commitments, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade. Two-thirds of countries score below 50, indicating that they have serious corruption problems, while 27 countries are at their lowest score ever.”

The Bahamas has remained in the middle for the past six years and scored 71 in 2014.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), in its Blueprint for Change plan, promised to pass anti-corruption legislation within the first 100 days in office.

That time has passed and no such legislation has been tabled in Parliament.

“We commit to fully implementing the Freedom of Information Act, an Integrity Commission Act, Ombudsman Bill, new Public Disclosure Act, Anti-Corruption Act, Campaign Finance Reform, Code of Conduct, Whistleblower Act, Electoral Reform Act and Procurement Act,” the PLP said.

The passage of anti-corruption legislation is one of five policy wishes the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) has outlined for 2022.

“Corruption and the perception of corruption continue to be a drag on The Bahamas’ reputation, competitiveness and culture. Estimated to result in hundreds of millions in lost revenue in The Bahamas, the cost of corruption is borne by the public. Many steps have been taken, like moving government services online, to reduce the incidence of corruption, but a stronger national response is required to make a significant impact,” ORG said.

“Comprehensively addressing corruption at all levels can result in increased revenue, increase public trust and increased efficiency and effectiveness in government services. Over the past years, ORG has dedicated significant time and resources to advocate for the establishment of an independent body to receive and vet concerns and claims related to corruption, conflict of interest, public disclosure and patronage. This body can educate the public and government toward a culture of Integrity, identify and monitor opportunities that can reduce the incidence and perception of corruption and stand as a testament that The Bahamas is a best-of-class jurisdiction for investment and development,” ORG pointed out.

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email 4 hours ago
156 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

Related Articles

Photo of Halkitis: Property owners can appeal reassessed real property tax bill

Halkitis: Property owners can appeal reassessed real property tax bill

4 hours ago
Photo of ORG policy wish list includes full enactment of FOIA, anti-corruption legislation

ORG policy wish list includes full enactment of FOIA, anti-corruption legislation

4 hours ago
Photo of Bahamas First launches country’s first online portal to purchase insurance

Bahamas First launches country’s first online portal to purchase insurance

4 hours ago
Photo of Halkitis assures that debt will be settled

Halkitis assures that debt will be settled

1 day ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker