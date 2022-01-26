Bahamas improves one notch in corruption perception index

The Bahamas improved its score on Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) to 64 out of 100, up from 63 in 2020.

The Bahamas’ ranking also improved to 30th in the world (out of 180 countries).

The CPI is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world, measuring how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be according to experts and business people.

One hundred is considered very clean and 0 is considered very corrupt, according to Transparency International.

“This year, the global average remains unchanged for the tenth year in a row, at just 43 out of a possible 100 points,” the global watchdog said.

“Despite multiple commitments, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade. Two-thirds of countries score below 50, indicating that they have serious corruption problems, while 27 countries are at their lowest score ever.”

The Bahamas has remained in the middle for the past six years and scored 71 in 2014.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), in its Blueprint for Change plan, promised to pass anti-corruption legislation within the first 100 days in office.

That time has passed and no such legislation has been tabled in Parliament.

“We commit to fully implementing the Freedom of Information Act, an Integrity Commission Act, Ombudsman Bill, new Public Disclosure Act, Anti-Corruption Act, Campaign Finance Reform, Code of Conduct, Whistleblower Act, Electoral Reform Act and Procurement Act,” the PLP said.

The passage of anti-corruption legislation is one of five policy wishes the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) has outlined for 2022.

“Corruption and the perception of corruption continue to be a drag on The Bahamas’ reputation, competitiveness and culture. Estimated to result in hundreds of millions in lost revenue in The Bahamas, the cost of corruption is borne by the public. Many steps have been taken, like moving government services online, to reduce the incidence of corruption, but a stronger national response is required to make a significant impact,” ORG said.

“Comprehensively addressing corruption at all levels can result in increased revenue, increase public trust and increased efficiency and effectiveness in government services. Over the past years, ORG has dedicated significant time and resources to advocate for the establishment of an independent body to receive and vet concerns and claims related to corruption, conflict of interest, public disclosure and patronage. This body can educate the public and government toward a culture of Integrity, identify and monitor opportunities that can reduce the incidence and perception of corruption and stand as a testament that The Bahamas is a best-of-class jurisdiction for investment and development,” ORG pointed out.