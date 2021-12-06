Bahamas in survey’s top ten for Christmas, New Year’s travel 

While the vast majority of Americans are traveling domestically for the upcoming holiday season, for those who are opting for international travel, The Bahamas is a top ten destination.

According to a survey conducted by global travel insurance company Allianz Partners USA – which scoured millions of round-trip travel bookings for flights departing US airports in the last two weeks of December – while 87 percent of US travel will be domestic, 13 percent of itineraries are for international departures from the US, in which The Bahamas was the seventh destination of choice.

“Americans are eager to travel again and one trend we’ve seen is travelers returning to the places they love, whether that’s a cosmopolitan Christmas in New York City or basking in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Mexico,” Director of Marketing and Communications for Allianz Partners USA Daniel Durazo said.

“Holiday travel can be stressful and with the added uncertainty brought on by severe weather, significant delays and unexpected cancellations, it’s important to remember travel insurance. Whether you’re visiting family you haven’t seen in a while, or are taking a much-needed vacation out of the country, travel insurance can provide coverage for pre-paid, non-refundable expenses, medical emergencies and even lost or delayed baggage.”

Nassau is the seventh destination behind London, England; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Montego Bay, Jamaica. It is followed by Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos and Paris, France.

Mexico claimed the top three spots in Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo and Cancun.

The Bahamas has slowly gained momentum in the tourism sector, having received 715,453 stopover visitors for the first ten months of the year, a 67 percent increase over the 427,682 stopover visitors recorded in the first ten months of 2020.