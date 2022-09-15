Bahamas in travel data site’s top ten destinations for fall travel

Travel insurance comparison company Squaremouth has found that on average, travelers are spending 35 percent more on travel than they did last fall, revealing that The Bahamas shows up in its list of top ten destinations in regards to insuring trips for the end of the year.

This country joins the ranks of Mexico, Italy, Spain, Israel, Portugal, Greece, Canada and Germany.

The report explains that the increase spend is likely due to global inflation and not that travelers have decided to spend more on trips.

“Squaremouth experts attribute the higher price tag to inflation,” the report said.

“Earlier this year, over half of Squaremouth customers said they were spending more on travel due to the rising cost of travel, attributing the increase in cost to inflation and gas prices, rather than intentionally spending more.

“While pent-up demand could play a factor, there was little change between pre- and post-pandemic spending. In fact, travelers spent less on fall travel in 2021 compared to 2019.”

Of the top international destinations on Squaremouth’s list, the average cost of a trip to The Bahamas is the cheapest of the countries, at $3,160, 81.

It reports that Greece tops the list at $7,328.47. It explains, though, that the cost of travel to Israel has increased the most year-over-year.

“This season, the average cost of a trip to Israel is over 190 percent more than this time last year,” the report said.

“Of the top destinations, Canada had the second highest jump, with a 162 percent increase over fall 2021.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, The Bahamas is expecting high numbers of tourist arrivals for the end of the year.

Sandals Royal Bahamian resort reported recently that only a small number of rooms are still available at the resort for the month of December.