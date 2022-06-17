Bahamas is more competitive with testing, health visa removal, says Baha Mar president

The removal of the COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated individuals entering The Bahamas and the discontinuation of the Bahamas travel health visa means savings in the cost of travel to this country and a more level playing field with competitive destinations in the region, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis told Guardian Business yesterday.

Davis said those savings will go a long way, as travelers decide which destination in the region they will spend their vacation time.

He said the government’s decision on Wednesday to remove both the testing requirement and the visa now makes The Bahamas more competitive when weighed against destinations like Aruba, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, which have removed testing requirements.

The Bahamas visa and testing requirements will go away this Sunday.

“We’re very pleased with the government’s approach to support the decision to remove the testing requirement for vaccinated visitors to The Bahamas and certainly the removal of the health visa,” said Davis.

“This removes an impediment for those wanting to travel, but with the cost of inflation and the cost to travel, having these additional expenses removed certainly puts us on a more level playing field against the competitive destinations across the Caribbean, by removing these requirements and these fees that are associated with the cost of those COVID requirements.

“So we’re extremely pleased with the government’s approach. Obviously it’s important that we continue to maintain a safe environment for our associates, for our guests, and for the community.”

Davis explained that 72 percent of Baha Mar’s staff are now vaccinated and the resort continues to promote vaccinations and offer them to staff through the government’s vaccination program.

The resort’s Travel With Confidence program was discontinued after the US made the decision to remove its testing requirement for individuals coming through its borders.