Bahamas listed in new report as top ‘tax haven’ for crypto investors

Coincub, a company that offers analysis of the cryptocurrency market; along with Accounting.com, have pegged The Bahamas as the top ranking “tax haven” for crypto investors in its latest report on crypto tax rankings for 2022.

The Bahamas leads the list that includes Bermuda, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, the Central African Republic, Lichtenstein, Malta, Malaysia, Gibraltar, Taiwan, El Salvador, and Panama.

The Bahamas did not make any of Coincub’s other lists, which include countries with the best and worst crypto taxation for residents and countries.

Coincub said on its website that it made a distinction between tax havens and jurisdictions that simply offer a low tax in the crypto space.

“For our crypto tax rankings, we have made a distinction between classic ‘tax-havens’ such as Lichtenstein and The Bahamas, and traditional tax-based economies such as Germany or Hungary which have favorable crypto tax rates,” the report said.

In its breakdown of The Bahamas’ market, it adds: The attraction of The Bahamas is it has long been recognized as a tax haven with extremely favorable concessions to overseas companies and individuals alike.

“Tax-friendly laws for foreign investors generally also extend to taxes on cryptocurrency. Citizens and resident aliens pay no taxes on personal income or capital gains.

“Unlike most countries around the world, the Bahamas government seems to make enough income on value-added tax and property stamp duties to fill its coffers.

“The Bahamas has long been an important location for overseas financial institutions, thanks to highly attractive tax concessions and because of its reputation for stability. With this in mind, it is hard to see anything like a harsh taxation treatment of crypto earnings likely to appear.”

The report noted that given the relatively nascent crypto market, the government continues to adapt and change its taxation strategies with respect to digital assets.

The Bahamas, which has placed itself in the running to become the crypto capital of the world, is not likely to impose rules and regulations that act as a disincentive to crypto firms bringing their business, and in some cases their headquarters, to this country.