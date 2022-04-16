Sports

Bahamas down one swimmer following protest

Simba French
1 minute read
Team Bahamas Head Coach Travano McPhee speaks to swimmers during their final practice before the start of CARIFTA tomorrow at the Barbados Aquatics Center in Wildey, Barbados. SIMBA FRENCH
Wildey, Barbados – The Bahamas CARIFTA swim team will have one less athlete on its roster as 11-12 boys swimmer Lenin Hamilton was scratched from the list following a protest. Turks and Caicos filed a protest to Barbados Amateur Swimming Association. The protest was upheld as Hamilton previously swam for Turks and Caicos at a previous regional meet. The good news for The Bahamas is that another Bahamian swimmer can take Hamilton’s spot in his races. While Hamilton will be allowed to swim, he will not generate any points for The Bahamas. Losing Hamilton is a huge blow to The Bahamas, which is looking to bring back the title for the fourth straight year and sixth in seven years. Thirty-five swimmers remain on the roster. The competition gets underway tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Barbados Aquatics Center in Wildey, Barbados.
