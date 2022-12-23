Bahamas now compliant with all 40 FATF Recommendations

The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) yesterday said it re-rated The Bahamas on two of its 40 recommendations, making the jurisdiction only the second in the region to be largely compliant with all 40 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations.

Those two recommendations, on which the country was previously only partially compliant, were Recommendation 8, which deals with non-profit organizations; and Recommendation 15, which deals with new technologies and addresses the effective regulation and supervision/monitoring of virtual asset service providers.

“The Bahamas has been in an enhanced follow-up process, following the adoption of the CFATF mutual evaluation report, which assessed the effectiveness of The Bahamas’ anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) measures and the country’s compliance with the FATF Recommendations. In line with the CFATF Procedures for the Fourth Round of AML/CFT Mutual Evaluations, The Bahamas has reported back to the CFATF on the progress it has made to strengthen its AML/CFT framework,” the CFATF said in a statement yesterday.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in a statement yesterday, noted that with this rating, The Bahamas has become only the second jurisdiction in the Caribbean, South and North American regions to attain such standing.

“The country’s Fifth Follow-Up Report was released today by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force and documents the analysis of The Bahamas’ progress in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in the published 2017 mutual evaluation and revisions of the Financial Action Task Force’s Recommendations,” the OAG stated.

“The Bahamas, as a result of the progress in strengthening its framework to tackle money laundering, terrorist, and proliferation financing since the 2017 published mutual evaluation report, was assessed by financial experts of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force and received re-ratings of ‘compliant’ on the last two recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force’s 40 Recommendations, that were rated ‘partially compliant’. Those recommendations notably held the requirements for non-profit organizations (Recommendation 8) and virtual assets (Recommendation 15).”

In September, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said he was cautiously optimistic on the re-rating, stating, “I think when you look internationally, the view of The Bahamas in AML now is rather positive. I think that generally the global marketplace and the global regulators have a view that we are working hard to remain as compliant as possible, and even when we venture into new opportunities, we keep our AML framework up to date.”

The positive re-rating comes despite the negative attention The Bahamas has garnered in recent weeks following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is now under liquidation in Bahamian courts.

Authorities maintain that without the regulatory framework the jurisdiction has in place, they would not have been able to act as swiftly as they did to secure the assets of FTX customers.

“The success we have achieved in reclaiming the country’s standing in the fight against money laundering, terrorism and proliferation was due to the seamless passing of the baton by three leaders – Hon. Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Hon. Carl Bethel, and Hon. Ryan Pinder during this marathon. We sincerely wish to thank these three notable persons that ensured the necessary governmental support was always given to the IRF Steering Committee,” the OAG said yesterday.

“We further wish to also extend our thanks and appreciation of the tremendous contributions made by the national identified risk framework coordinator, Dr. Cassandra Nottage, and to the International Legal Cooperation and Compliance Units of the Attorney General’s Office, the Registrar General’s Office, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the team at the DPP’s Office, and the teams of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (Financial Crimes Unit), the regulatory agencies and the Financial Intelligence Unit.”