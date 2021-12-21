Bahamas overall winner at NACAC Age Group Championships

The Bahamas came away as the overall winner at the 2021 NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association) Age Group Championships, which concluded this past Friday and Saturday in Managua, Nicaragua.

The Bahamas finished with a total of 26,787 total points to finish ahead of Nicaragua who scored 25,125 points. Costa Rica finished third with a total of 25,097 points.

Representing The Bahamas in the meet were Kenny Moxey Jr. (under-15 boys); Demian Brice (under-15 boys); Jamiah Nabbie (under-15 girls); Phebe Thompson (under-15 girls); Kamron Henfield (under-13 boys); Jonathan Higgs (under-13 boys); Keely Thomas (under-13 girls); and Keely Deveaux (under-13 girls).

Team Bahamas won the under-13 girls pentathlon with a score of 5,166 points. Finishing ahead of Costa Rica who was second in that division with 4,783 points. The hosts were third with a score of 4,409 points.

The under-15 boys and girls placed second in their category in the heptathlon. The under-15 girls placed second with a score of 7,050 points. Winning that category was the British Virgin Islands with 7,943 points. Third place was locked up by Costa Rica with 6,478 points.

The under-15 boys accumulated a score of 9,207 points. Winning that category was the host nation with 9,791 points. Costa Rica’s 8,104 points placed them third in that category.

The only team to miss out on a podium finish was the under-13 boys. They placed fourth in that category with 5,364 points. Winning that category was the British Virgin Islands with 5,897 points.

Thomas and Deveaux carted off with first and second, respectively, in the under-13 girls category. Thomas was impressive as she won three of her five events to finish with 2,616 points. Those events were the 800 meters (m), 60m and the long jump. She recorded 2:36.66 in the 800m and finished the 60m dash in 8.21 seconds. She leapt 4.21m (13’ 9 3/4”) to win the long jump event.

Deveaux finished with four second place finishes and a seventh-place finish to score 2,550 points. She placed second in the 60m (8.28 seconds), long jump (4.19m (13’ 9”)), high jump (1.25m (4’ 1 1/4”) and baseball throw (51.62m (169’ 4 1 1/4”)).

Also finishing in the top three in their age category were Nabbie and Moxey. Nabbie was third with 3,560 points in the girls under-15 category. She won the 80m dash in a time of 10.24 seconds. Moxey picked up a first-place finish and two second place finishes to highlight his third-place finish in the under-15 boys category. He scored 4,729 points. He won the shot put with a throw of 12.98m (42’ 7”).

Thompson, Moxey, Brize and Nabbie teamed up to win the under-15 mixed 4x100m relay with a time of 48.30. Aruba was second in 48.75 seconds while Costa Rica posted 49.90 seconds.

The team returned home late Sunday night.