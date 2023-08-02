Bahamas pledges 150 people for multinational force to help Haiti

The Bahamas is committed to sending 150 people to Haiti as part of a multi-national force once the United Nations passes a resolution supporting the force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry said it supports Kenya’s decision to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help bring stability to the country.

“The Bahamian government welcomes the government of Kenya’s decision to answer the Haitian government’s request for security support with a commitment of 1,000 police officers to lead a multinational force,” the ministry said in a statement.

“For our part, The Bahamas has committed 150 persons to support the multi-national force once authorized by the United Nations Security Council.

“We now urge the passing of a UN Security Council Resolution in support of this force.”

The ministry said The Bahamas is eager to work with Kenya and other partners in Haiti to assist in bringing peace and stability to the country.

Haiti has been ravaged by gang warfare since the assassination of its president in 2021.

“We appreciate that this is, as the Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua stated, a decision to ‘[stand] with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism’.

“We also look forward to cooperating with the hemispheric partners including the United States and Canada.”

Last year, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the government is prepared to send marines from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to Haiti if called to do so.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the UN Security Council to take bold and immediate action to stem the violence and brutality in Haiti.

UN agencies have said that murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings were on the rise in Haiti. Much of the violence, officials say, is concentrated in Port-au-Prince and gang related.

In May, mobs began attacking and killing suspected gang members in the street.

Officials said the violence in the country continues to escalate.