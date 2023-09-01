Bahamas ready for Puerto Rico

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) announced its 23-member senior men’s national soccer team that will face Puerto Rico in the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Nations League opener on Saturday, September 9 and though some players were not available for this window, the team is ready for competition.

That game will be a home game for The Bahamas at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium at 6 p.m. The team has been practicing for quite some time and assistant head coach, Kevin Davies, said that he has seen improvement in the players in training.

“Everyone is not in town as yet,” said Davies.

“The rest of the team is coming in by early next week and once they reach we will polish up on our tactics for the game.

“Overall, I think the guys are looking good. There are some first-timers who have improved and tried to make the team and is now successful. For these games coming up, the guys are [starting] to lock in and starting to focus on the goal ahead.”

The Bahamas played Puerto Rico in the 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and lost 7-0. Davies, without giving away their game plan, said that they will look to do things a little differently.

There has been one staple that has been a part of the team over the last decade and that’s Lesly St. Fleur. The veteran knows the role he plays on the team.

“I bring the experience and knowledge of the game to this young team,” St. Fleur said.

“We here training and putting in the work. This is a different team with some younger players and new players. I wasn’t a part of the team when the two sides played but I know they are coming to run and we have to have our mind cleared and focused. We are ready for the game.”

The team is missing a couple of players who were a part of the 2022-2023 Nations League season but Davies said that it opens room for other players to show what they can do.

“It’s a cliché but it’s next man up,” Davies said.

“This is the opportunity for the new guys and they have to make full use of the opportunity. If they were not good enough, they were not going to be on the team. They are capable and deserve to be here.”

One of those players who can get a chance to show what they can do is 17-year-old Aquinas student, Nahum Johnson.

“It’s good to be back with the team,” Johnson said.

“It shows that my hard work paid off. I just have to keep being consistent and I am proud of myself so far. The practices have been tough with these guys since I am younger than them. It has helped me develop more playing with more experienced guys and helping my game to evolve.”

Davies said that the team have capable goal scorers and they have capable strikers and midfielders to put the ball at the back of the net.

“In terms of fitness, we are good,” Davies said.

“We did a mini fitness test last week and the guys did well. I don’t think we have an issue fitness wise. The key is after the first match is we have to get the guys to recover with stretching, ice baths and nutrition.”

The Bahamas has a road game against Guyana in Lenora, Guyana on Wednesday, September 12.