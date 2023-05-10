Bahamas sees 50% increase in visitors from affluent Latin American markets

Air tickets data from leading travel analytics firm ForwardKeys shows a 50 percent increase in travelers from affluent Latin American markets during the first quarter of 2023.

The Caribbean Travel Trends Report, published in collaboration with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), showed that arrivals from Latin America to the Caribbean in the first quarter of 2023 were up by 87 percent compared to the year 2019, for those arriving in the premium travel class, and up by nine percent for those arriving in economy class.

The data shows The Bahamas is one of only four top destinations seeing the benefits from this new market, behind Curacao which saw a 110 percent rise, Dominican Republic which saw a 95 percent rise and Jamaica which saw a 90 percent rise.

“Latin American travelers are keen to take a flight to the sparkling azure shores of the Caribbean. After enduring a long period of COVID-related restrictions, the much-needed source of relaxation can be found in the Caribbean. Revenge travel is not just a buzzword, it is a reality, as evidenced by the strong demand for premium cabin classes,” the report noted.

“In other words, Latin American travelers are willing to splurge on premium flight tickets, therefore, they are also likely to spend extra on travel services while at the destination. The Latin American markets with the most outstanding increases in demand for premium flight tickets are Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina. The destinations winning over this affluent segment the most are Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.”

The biggest origin markets were Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina – with all showing triple digit growth compared to 2019.

Based on ForwardKeys data, The Bahamas was still five percent below 2019 visitor arrival levels during the first quarter of 2023.

However, forward bookings for quarter two 2023 showed a three percent increase over 2019’s historic visitor arrival numbers.