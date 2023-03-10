Bahamas Star Gymnastics wins medals in Florida

Bahamas Star Gymnastics carried a team of 24 gymnasts to the Tim Rand Gymnastics Invite 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend, and all but two of the local gymnasts were able to score 32 (of 40) or above. A score of 32 is the benchmark which qualifies gymnasts residing in Florida to advance to state level of competition.

Additionally, a significant part of the squad exceeded 36 (of 40) and were in medal contention. There were several in the top five of 12 in their age group. A total of 20 of the 24 members were novice competitors who competed for the first time.

“Congratulations to our team of gymnasts, parents and supporters on ‘star-sational’ results,” said Nicola Thompson of Bahamas Star Gymnastics. “Our chant of ‘we are proud of you’ with the clink of medals was the most exciting sound of the weekend.”

Out of the team members, Abigail Hamilton scored 9.90 on Balance Beam which is the club’s highest score on an individual apparatus at an international meet, erasing the previous high of 9.80. She won the gold medal. Also, Nylah Symonette earned a second place finish on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.575.

In other Bahamas Star Gymnastics news, club member Danielle Johnson, a graduating senior of the C.V. Bethel ‘Class of 2023’, received a college acceptance letter from Fisk University.

Johnson joined Bahamas Star Gymnastics in 2021 as a self-taught gymnast with advanced skills on Floor Exercise. She spent two years working to level out her skills (Vault, Uneven Bars and Balance Beam) and competed at Level 6 (of 10) in December 2022 at the Atlantis Crown Gymnastics Invitational and medaled.

“Danielle is a testament to results that are possible from hard work, taking corrections well, tenacity, discipline and cohesive support of parents, coaches and teammates,” said Thompson. “Congratulations to Danielle and her village. We are proud of her.”

Fisk University is the first HBCU (Historically Black Universities & Colleges) to launch a women’s artistic gymnastics program in division one of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Therefore, Johnson has an opportunity to continue her gymnastics training whilst in college.