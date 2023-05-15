Bahamas Striping spreading $50 mil. across family island businesses 

Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) has made it possible for family island companies not in a position to access the international financing that would allow them to enter a public-private partnership (PPP) with government, to benefit from $50 million in international financing to carry out capital works projects, the company’s Executive Chairman Dominic Sturrup said Friday.

Sturrup, who spoke to the media on the sidelines of BSGC’s fourteenth anniversary celebration, said his company made the decision to spread its success to other companies in The Bahamas, using $50 million in funding the company has been able to secure from lenders in Jamaica.

“At the end of the day a lot of the small companies, all Bahamian companies, cannot get international funding for PPP projects,” said Sturrup.

“Where our company is able to raise the funding part… we did not want to do all the work.

“We want to share the wealth, so we have decided to work with companies in all islands.

He added: “Our philosophy, the new norm, is to work together to make our country better, stronger, great. And I believe the approach that we are doing is the best approach for our country.

“Yes, we lose money in not doing the work ourselves, but we make our country better… less crime.

“Everybody gets a piece of the pie, not just one company to get the whole pie. The four companies we selected today, they get a major piece of the pie. The $50 million will be shared for their projects.”

The funding will allow road works to be carried out on Eleuthera and Long Island, and a building remodeling job and new construction in Nassau.

One of the contractors selected by BSGC, Philip Kemp, who is expected to carry out work on Eleuthera, said this is the first time a smaller company on the island has been asked to be part of a road improvement project.

He lamented that in the past, companies from Nassau would enter the island, do the work, and take the profits back to Nassau with them.

“We’ve had many companies that came to the island and they never asked the smaller companies, ‘can you guys participate’,” said Kemp.

“They take all the funds back to Nassau, while persons like us here in Eleuthera do not benefit.”

He said improving the roads on Eleuthera is very important. Eleuthera has a lot of traffic incidents, injuries and deaths.

President and CEO of Sygnus Group Beris Grey, a BSGC $50 million funding partner, said the funding provided is for the mobilization of projects and allows the government an extended time to pay for the projects being undertaken by BSGC.

He said BSGC’s technical capabilities and ability to deliver projects made it easy for Sygnus to say yes to funding the projects across several islands.

“When we engaged with the striping group, and looked at their technical capabilities, their ideas around delivering projects, we had no doubt that we could actually go into a financing arrangement with them to support their efforts in the Family Islands, especially Exuma,” said Grey.

The company announced on Friday that it has hired Melanie Roach, former Ministry of Works director, as its new general manager.

“Her experience in the market in reference to her engineering experience, how the government works, ensures that we would do good quality work,” said Sturrup.