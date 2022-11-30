Bahamas third in top ten winter destinations list

The Bahamas is third in a top ten winter destination list that shows that many people traveling to this country are spending one week on average, travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.com revealed in a statement.

The site’s data revealed that trips are getting longer and more expensive.

“After two winters marred by travel precautions, Americans are more excited to spend the holidays on vacation,” the statement said.

“Holiday season trips are averaging around two weeks in length.

The average trip cost is around $6,784, 57 percent higher than the average trip cost as of fall 2022 and 28 percent higher than the summer 2022 average.

“Although trips to the Caribbean dropped in summer 2022, travelers are once again opting for warmer weather destinations in the winter months.”

The statement revealed that among people who have insured trips, the top destinations are Mexico, The Bahamas, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

Other top destinations include Israel, Germany, Antarctica, France, Italy and the US.

Carnival Cruise Line revealed in a statement yesterday that it had record Cyber Monday bookings that were 50 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The cruise line is predicting a busy 2023 cruising season, which bodes well for The Bahamas.

“The pent-up demand for cruising has manifested in multiple ways in 2022, as Carnival was the first major cruise line to have its entire fleet back in operation,” Carnival’s statement said.

Earlier this year, Carnival had said that the one-week period of March 28-April 3 was its busiest booking week in the company’s history, showing a double-digit increase from the previous record seven-day booking total.