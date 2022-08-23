Bahamas to host meeting to address Haiti crises

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper confirmed yesterday that The Bahamas will host a meeting with CARICOM leaders this year to discuss the deteriorating situation in Haiti.

He was unable to confirm the date for the meeting.

Cooper said the Haitian prime minister is expected to attend the meeting.

Discussions about the upcoming meeting were held during a special meeting for CARICOM leaders on Saturday.

It was held during the ongoing second regional Agri-Investment and Forum Expo11 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Cooper represented Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Haiti’s economic and social challenges have deepened since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Violence continues to destabilize the country as gang leaders indiscriminately kill civilians.

According to the United Nations, 471 people were killed, injured or unaccounted for in Cité Soleil, an impoverished commune in Port-au-Prince, between July 8 and 17.

Last month, Davis said Haiti’s dire situation had caught the attention of CARICOM and the regional body has established a committee to address the instability in Haiti.

He said he, along with the prime ministers of Barbados and Jamaica, head that committee.

Davis said the solution has to be a Haitian solution “rather than an imposed solution”.

On Saturday, former Jamaican Prime Minister P. J. Patterson told The Nassau Guardian that an important way that CARICOM countries can help their sister nation is to be a strong voice in the international community and demand that powerful nations do more to address the ongoing crises in Haiti.

“CARICOM has to be a voice for justice for the people of Haiti, but for that to be allowed, Haiti has to make it clear to the rest of the world that they are part of a Caribbean family and we have the requisite authority to speak for them and on their behalf and to work with them to realize our objectives,” Patterson said.