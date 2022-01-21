Bahamasair CEO: Omicron caused a bit of a slump in booked flights

Coming off of a relatively good period with peak holiday travel, Bahamasair Chief Executive Officer Tracy Cooper said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has caused a bit of a slump in booked flights in the start of the year.

Comparing the load factor over the busy holiday season to the summer, where the airline saw roughly 60 percent of 2019’s load factor, Cooper said it wasn’t the best year end for the airline, but it was certainly an improvement.

“For the summer and the Christmas I would say that we almost were on par, if we’re only talking months July, August and December,” he told Guardian Business.

“We flew in comparison to the summer of 2021 when we had the home porting. We did relatively well, I wouldn’t say it’s the best, but we did good enough and things were good for the airline.”

Hotels reported as much as 96 percent occupancy in the final weeks of 2021, as tourism gained steam and tens of thousands flocked to the island.

Nassau Airport Development Company anticipated December would have seen the most travelers pass through Lynden Pindling International Airport since the start of the pandemic.

However, following the Christmas holidays The Bahamas experienced a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as it entered its fourth wave, which Cooper said put a damper on Bahamasair’s bookings.

“Obviously, the Omicron variant would have come in at this point in December and January and so the regulations for the US and The Bahamas were adjusted and I think travelers were getting adjusted to that as well, so we have seen a drop off going into the New Year. Hopefully once this thing gets under control a little bit, we’ll get out of that slump,” he said.

Despite improved revenue in 2021, Bahamasair remained in the red, with the government injecting a minimum of $50 million to keep the airline operational during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.