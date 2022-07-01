Business

Bahamasair relaunches weekly nonstop flights from GB to Orlando

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email July 1, 2022
241 1 minute read
A Bahamasair plane sits on the runway in this file photo.

Bahamasair relaunched its weekly nonstop flights from Grand Bahama Island (GBI) to Orlando yesterday, kicking off a limited-time schedule that ends in September, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in the statement that Florida is a priority market for The Bahamas.

“Travel is back in a big way this summer, and we are ready for it,” said Cooper.

“We are making travel for Floridians easier than ever with more nonstop service to The Bahamas.

“… we are thrilled to expand our flight offerings from the state with these weekly nonstop options from Orlando on Bahamasair.”

The flights to Orlando are expected to operate Monday through Thursday and end September 10.

According to the statement, the introductory fares for the flight begin at $297 for a roundtrip flight.

It adds that the flight schedule will end on September 10, until it begins again in November.

“For those looking further ahead to winter escapes, nonstop flights from Orlando to GBI will return on 17 November 2022 – 12 January 2023 and are available to book now. Those ready to pack their bags can book flights today on Bahamasair.com,” the statement said. 

Delta Air Lines also stopped servicing Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian, and no plans have been mentioned for a return to that island. Delta recently resumed flights into Marsh Harbour, Abaco from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It was the first time the airline has flown into Abaco since Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019.

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email July 1, 2022
241 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of Launch of Bahamas’ first blue carbon credit by year’s end

Launch of Bahamas’ first blue carbon credit by year’s end

July 1, 2022
Photo of Opportunity for Bahamas to provide shore power to cruise vessels

Opportunity for Bahamas to provide shore power to cruise vessels

July 1, 2022
Photo of Gold Rock closes manufacturing divisions after DEVCO impasse

Gold Rock closes manufacturing divisions after DEVCO impasse

July 1, 2022
Photo of Esso drops price per gallon to ease burden on motorists

Esso drops price per gallon to ease burden on motorists

June 30, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker