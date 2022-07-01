Bahamasair relaunches weekly nonstop flights from GB to Orlando

Bahamasair relaunched its weekly nonstop flights from Grand Bahama Island (GBI) to Orlando yesterday, kicking off a limited-time schedule that ends in September, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in the statement that Florida is a priority market for The Bahamas.

“Travel is back in a big way this summer, and we are ready for it,” said Cooper.

“We are making travel for Floridians easier than ever with more nonstop service to The Bahamas.

“… we are thrilled to expand our flight offerings from the state with these weekly nonstop options from Orlando on Bahamasair.”

The flights to Orlando are expected to operate Monday through Thursday and end September 10.

According to the statement, the introductory fares for the flight begin at $297 for a roundtrip flight.

It adds that the flight schedule will end on September 10, until it begins again in November.

“For those looking further ahead to winter escapes, nonstop flights from Orlando to GBI will return on 17 November 2022 – 12 January 2023 and are available to book now. Those ready to pack their bags can book flights today on Bahamasair.com,” the statement said.

Delta Air Lines also stopped servicing Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian, and no plans have been mentioned for a return to that island. Delta recently resumed flights into Marsh Harbour, Abaco from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It was the first time the airline has flown into Abaco since Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019.