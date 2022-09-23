Bahamian Ashley Michel named ICCAC Athlete of the Week 

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) has named Bahamian Ashley Michel, a sophomore for the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Bears women’s golf team, as the ICCAC Athlete of the Week for women’s golf for the week of September 12 to 18. She is the first DMACC women’s golfer to be honored this season.

Michel captured her second individual championship this season when she won the DMACC Invitational on September 16 at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone, Iowa. She posted a five-over-par 77 in winning the title.

Michel also won the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Fall Invitational on September 8 at the Mason Country Club in Mason City, Iowa, shooting her first five-over-par 77 of the season.

The DMACC women’s golf team finished second in both tournaments.

Michel’s two wins match her tournament wins from the 2021-22 season. In addition to winning two tournaments in 2021-22, Michel had three runner-up performances during that season. The Bears played 11 tournaments in 2021-22 with Michel finishing fifth or higher five times and 10th or better 10 times.

She will lead the Bears at the Waldorf Invite September 25 and 26. The tournament will be played at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on September 25 and at the Rice Lake Golf and Country Club in Lake Mills, Iowa, on September 26.