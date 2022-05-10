Sports

Bahamian Ashley Michel named to all-region first team

Ashley Michel.

Bahamian Ashley Michel continues to excel in collegiate golf.

She was rewarded for a progressive season, as she was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI All-Region First Team. The all-region teams were announced by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) on Monday, and featured four members of the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) women’s golf team.

Michel, a freshman, was the only one of the quartet named to the first team. Taylor Balsley of Ames, Iowa, also a freshman, was named to the second team, and honorable mention went to COVID-19 freshmen (CoFR) Krista Swenson of Story City, Iowa, and Quinn Eslinger of Afton, Iowa.

A COVID-19 freshman simply means the student-athlete is in his or her first year of collegiate eligibility due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michel shot a career-low 77 in earning medalist honors at the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Spring Invitational in Mason City, Iowa, at the end of April. She finished tied for third in that tournament, helping her team, the DMACC Bears, finish third overall with a 341 posting. Waldorf University took the team championship with an 18-hole score of 325, Iowa Lakes Community College finished second with a 337 and the DMACC Bears were third.

Prior to that tournament, Michel had two strong two rounds of 85 and 81 for a 166 total to help the Bears finish fourth with a 36-hole score of 729 at the Jimmie Spring Swing at the Ames Golf & Country Club in Ames, Iowa. In individual play in that tournament, Michel finished tied for second with Annie Balduzzi of the University of South Florida (USF). She was seven strokes behind the winner.

Michel closed out the regular season with a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA North Plains District Championship. She now goes on to play in the NJCAA National Championships which will be contested through May 12 in Sanford, Florida.

DMACC is a public institution serving the educational and career training needs, and is committed to the lifelong successes of its students.

