Bahamian athletes kick off collegiate seasons

There were several Bahamian collegiate student-athletes who got their 2021-2022 indoor track and field seasons underway around the United States of America (USA) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this past weekend.

Wendira Moss got off to a record-setting start for the University of Northern Colorado Bears at the Air Force Holiday Open on Friday. Moss broke the Bears’ school record in the 300 meters (m) when she crossed the finish line in 39.96 seconds to place first. She broke the record that was set back in 1989, and was the only competitor in the field to run under 40 seconds.

She finished ahead of second-place finisher Michelle Roca from Air Force who ran 40.14 seconds. Grace Goldsworthy, who ran attached, claimed third place with a time of 40.21 seconds.

Moss was also in action in the 60m dash along with her teammate and fellow Bahamian Craiesha Johnson. Johnson placed 10th with a time of 7.81 seconds. Moss was 18th overall, finishing in 7.98 seconds.

Opening their track seasons on Saturday at the Bob Timmons Challenge at the Anschutz Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas, for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles were podium finishers Bradley Dormeus, Gabrielle Gibson and Indea Cartwright.

Dormeus powered his way to win the 400m with a time of 47.94 seconds. The senior was named to the Summit Conference’s Athletes to Watch List earlier this month. He held off his teammate Cameron Neely who clocked 49.66 seconds. Finishing third was Lincoln University of Missouri Blue Tigers’ Reuben Nichols who ran 49.95 seconds. Also in that race was Dormeus’ teammate, Bahamian Ethan Hanna, who placed fourth with a time of 50.05 seconds.

Dormeus went onto anchor the Golden Eagles men’s 4x400m relay team to a first place finish in that relay run with a time of 3:16.23. On that team were Dormeus, Neely, Kevin Jackson and Aaron Charlton. Host school, the Kansas University Jayhawks, were second when they crossed the finish line in 3:16.98. The Blue Tigers posted a time of 3:16.98 to place third.

Gibson and Cartwright finished first and second place, respectively, in the 60m hurdles. Gibson, now a senior and following in the footsteps of former Golden Eagles outstanding hurdler Sasha Wells, a Bahamian, ran 8.50 seconds to win the event. Cartwright was right behind her with a time of 8.78 seconds and the Jayhawks’ Lauren Heck was third with a time of 9.08 seconds.

Gibson had another podium finish when she placed second in the 60m dash with a time of 7.71 seconds. The Jayhawks’ Ahmya McKeithan won that race when she recorded a time of 7.63 seconds. Gibson’s teammate Judith Bediako ran 7.90 seconds to place third. Also in that race was Bahamian Lakelle Kinteh and she placed sixth for the Golden Eagles.

Shyrone Kemp put on a show at the Dakota Alumni Classic at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility in Fargo, North Dakota, this weekend. The Minnesota State University at Moorhead Dragons junior picked up a victory and a third-place finish.

Kemp won the men’s long jump when he broke his own meet record of 7.03m (23’ 0-3/4”) to leap to 7.34m (24’ 1”). He set the previous record back in February 2020. A pair of North Dakota State University Bison athletes placed second and third. Brandon Lewis was second with a leap of 7.26m (23’ 10”) whole White placed third with a lead of 7.10m (23’ 3-1/2”).

Kemp’s teammate and fellow Bahamian Ty Dawkins won the 60m dash with a time of 6.92 seconds. Kemp was third in that event after clocking 6.97 seconds. Finishing second was Valley City State’s JT Reed.

Daejha Moss jumped unattached at the same meet, winning the high jump event. She cleared 1.64m (5’ 4-1/2”) to finished first. Clearing the same height but finishing second based on number of knockdowns was the Dragons’ Rachel Schumacher. The Bison’s Ashley Conneran was third with a height of 1.59m (5’ 2-1/2”).

Tamar Greene was in action at a home meet on Saturday for the Purdue University Boilermakers. They took part in the Fred Wilt Invitational at Lambert Fieldhouse in West Lafayette, Indiana. Greene finished second with a leap of 15.56m (51’ 0-3/4”) in the triple jump. His teammate Aniamaka Praise won the event, jumping 15.75m (51’ 8”). Finishing third was Kentucky State University’s Nigel Cochran who posted a jump of 12.46m (40’ 10-1/2”).

The collegiate indoor season continues this weekend at various venues around the USA.