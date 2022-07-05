Bahamian awarded as a top Caribbean writer

Bahamian educator, author and playwright Sue-Lynn Sheppard McCrea is the third-place winner of Caribbean Magazine Plus’ Short Story Contest, which is a regional competition.

Caribbean Magazine Plus offers various opportunities for writers to compete in different categories, including poetry and short stories.

Each entrant must be a citizen of a Caribbean or Central American country. Each entry must be the entrant’s own work and unpublished.

The short stories are judged on originality and impact, and may be selected for a compilation book. There is a cash prize awarded to the top three finalists.

McCrea said her entry, “Watching the Waves”, is a tale told through the eyes of an adolescent female.

“It is a story that explores what many Bahamians may consider controversial or taboo topics from a child’s perspective,” she said.

“It is a story that must be told. It may be shocking, yet relatable, to many individuals in the Bahamian community.”

McCrea was born in New Providence. She attended Catholic schools, including St. Augustine’s College in New Providence, and Freeport High School, where she obtained her diploma after relocating to Grand Bahama with her family as a teenager.

She then attended university at New England College in Sussex, England. She has been in the education sector since 1989 as a teacher in Catholic schools. She is presently the vice principal at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy.

McCrea said, “It is always nice to be recognized for your work. What makes it better is that all of the winners are from smaller Caribbean nations.”

The winner of the contest was Brandon Boulous of Aruba, while second place went to LaFleur Cockburn of St. Vincent.

In addition to storytelling, Sue-Lynn Sheppard-McCrea (second from left) has a passion for drama, acting, directing and writing plays, many of which have been nationally awarded and performed at Regency Theatre in Grand Bahama and The Dundas Centre for Performing Arts in New Providence.

Under the pen name S.L. Sheppard, McCrea has written numerous poems, plays, novels and short stories. Some of these items have been published nationally.

She has also garnered international acclaim and awards for her publications in magazines in the United States of America, England, Ireland and Australia.

McCrea said she has been writing stories and poems ever since she was able to hold a pen.

She loves listening to other people’s experiences and loves telling stories.

Her first novel, “The Green Shutter”, published in 2003, was chosen for The Bahamas’ Minister of Education Book Club in 2005.

McCrea followed up with her second novel, “The Left-over Daughters”, in 2018.

When asked what she has up her sleeve, McCrea revealed that “Intertwined” is the title of the novel that she is presently working on.

She said, “This novel will be set in Grand Bahama and follows three families and the experiences that each of these families encounters which link them together.”

Some of these plays include “Daddy’s Funeral”, “Staff Room Gossip”, “The Woman from Nassau”, and “Trapped in Marriage”.

“I enjoy working in theater,” McCrea said. “I enjoy working with people and actors. You can write something on a page, but when the actor delivers it, they bring the character to life in a way that may not have been planned, and that is exciting to see.”

She is a lifetime member of The Freeport Players Guild and has served in the capacity of president.

McCrea founded Regency Theatre Summer Camp in 1998 and the Young Playwrights Competition at the Regency. However, these programs were suspended due to the extensive damage to the Regency as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

McCrea said her work in drama “will resume once the theater is up and running again”.

“I’m humbled by the honor of receiving the award,” she said.

“Winning was the confirmation I needed to renew my commitment to writing again.”