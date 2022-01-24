Bahamian collegiate athletes get back on track

Bahamian collegiate track and field athletes turned in stellar performances over the weekend, competing for their respective schools in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) action.

Charisma Taylor leapt a personal best 6.31 meters (m) – 20’ 8-1/2” – for the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The junior was in action at the Hokie Invitational at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Saturday. She got the distance on her third jump which moved her from sixth to fourth on the Lady Vols indoor long jump top-10 list, and was one of three

consecutive jumps where she went over six meters.

Taylor placed second overall but finished first among collegiate athletes in that event. Winning the event was unattached jumper Madisen Richards who posted a jump of 6.34m (20’ 9-3/4”). Finishing third was the University of Virginia’s Jada Seaman who jumped 6.02m (19’ 9”).

It was Taylor’s second straight week setting a personal best in the long jump. She also has the fifth best jump in the NCAA Division I indoor ranking this season.

Also securing a personal best this past weekend was Johnie Jean-Jacques in the shot put. He had a heave of 16.42m (53’ 10-1/2”). The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs junior did it at the Samford University Invite at the Birmingham Metro CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.

The former C.R. Walker Senior High School student-athlete knew from he released the shot that it was a big throw as he started to celebrate before it hit the ground. The personal best throw came on his fifth throw of the day and was one of his four 16-meter plus throws in the series. He established personal best throws three times on the day.

Winning that event was the University of Georgia’s Gavin Beverage who launched it 18.47m (60’ 7-1/4”).

Devynne Charlton, who ran for Puma at the Texas Raider Invitational at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas, won the 60m hurdles with a meet record of 7.99 seconds on Friday. Texas Tech’s Demisha Roswell was second with a time of 8.02 seconds. Placing third was Rushelle Burton who posted 8.11 seconds.

Charlton was also in action in the 60m dash preliminaries that had two other Bahamians competing – her younger sister Anthaya Charlton and Tynia Gaither. Gaither, who ran for Adidas, and the elder Charlton both clocked 7.43 seconds while the younger Charlton, who ran for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, posted a time of 7.67 seconds to narrowly miss out on qualifying for the final.

Gaither was fourth in the final in 7.45 seconds. FK Elite Marybeth Saint-Price won that race with in 7.08 seconds. The elder Charlton did not run in the final.

Gaither was back in action in the 200m where she won with a meet record of 23.44 seconds. Nike athlete Ashley Spencer was second with a time of 23.70 seconds and Adidas athlete Shaiann Salmon clocked 23.95 seconds to place third.

Anthaya Charlton also competed in the long jump in which she jumped 5.94m (19’ 6”) to place seventh. Texas Tech’s Monae Nichols won with a leap of 6.66m (21’ 10-1/4”).

Charlton’s teammate Megan Moss had an unfortunate occurrence in the 400m as she stumbled and fell going into the final lap. She did not finish the race.

The Wildcats’ Jaida Knowles placed 15th out of 42 runners in the 200m at the Vanderbilt Invitational 2022 on Friday. She posted a time of 25.43 seconds. Vanderbilt University’s Haley Bishop won the event with a time of 23.53 seconds.

Daejha Moss, a junior at North Dakota State, picked up two second place finishes at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational inside the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota. One of those second-place finishes came in the high jump where she cleared 1.70m (5’ 7”). Winning that event was the University of South Dakota’s Daniella Anglin who cleared 1.75m (5’ 8-3/4”). The

University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Sheridan Rodriguez cleared the same height as Moss but finish third based on number of knockdowns.

Moss’ other second place finish came in the long jump event in which her best jump of 5.67m (18’ 7-1/4”) came on her sixth jump of the series and was good enough for second. The big jump came after two passes and two foul jumps. Winning the event was South Dakota’s Holly Gerberding who recorded a best jump of 5.70m (18’ 8-1/2”). Finishing third was the University of North Dakota’s Elise Ulseth who jumped 5.61m (18’ 5”).

Also in action at that same meet was Moss’ teammate and fellow Bahamian Angel Pratt. The freshman was in action in the 400m and finished second with a time of 57.20 seconds. Her teammate Nell Graham won with a time of 56.38 seconds. Rounding out the top three finishers was South Dakota’s Moseiha Bridgen in 57.59 seconds.

Jumping for South Dakota State at that meet was Bahamian Tristen Hanna. He placed fourth overall in the triple jump after posting a leap of 14.23m (46’ 8-1/4”). Winning that event was Iowa Central Community College’s Roman Kuleshov who recorded a jump of 14.96m (49’ 1”).

Transfer student Karon Dean made his debut for the University of Texas El Paso Miners at the Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational inside the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dean was impressive as he won the 60m dash. The junior turned in a time of 6.68 seconds in the final after posting a time of 6.71 seconds in the preliminaries.

Dean’s teammate Dennis Johnson was second in 6.74 seconds. West Texas A&M’s Jalen Purcell was third after crossing the finish line in 6.77 seconds.

Wendira Moss won the 400m for the University of Northern Colorado Bears at the Nebraska Mark Colligan Memorial inside the Nebraska-Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. She posted an indoor personal best time of 57.77 seconds to hold off Kennesaw State University’s duo of Imani Christian and Jayla Mobley. Christian clocked 58.12 seconds to place second while Mobley’s 58.27 seconds placed her third.

Moss ran a personal best of 7.94 seconds to finish 11th in the 60m preliminaries. Fellow teammate and Bahamian Craiesha Johnson was two spots behind her at 13th with a time of 8.03 seconds. The University of Nebraska’s Darby Thomas won the event in 7.57 seconds.

Johnson was also in action in the 200m and she clocked 25.85 seconds for sixth overall. Nebraska’s Emma Algarin was first in 24.56 seconds.