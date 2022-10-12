Bahamian collegiate swimmers experience action

Bahamian collegiate swimmers Lamar Taylor, DaVante Carey and Keianna Moss experienced time in the pool competing for their respective schools this past weekend.

Taylor and the Henderson State University Red Wave continued their season with back-to-back meets on Friday and Saturday. Taylor was able to swim seven races on the weekend but his school lost both meets.

On Saturday, Taylor and the Red Wave went up against the Drury University Panthers. They lost 194-104. The collegiate junior, who had a busy summer swimming for The Bahamas, locked up a victory in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.51 seconds with splits of 24.08 seconds and 25.43 seconds. The Panthers duo of Nathan Bighetti and Andrew Rodriguez were second and third, respectively. Bighetti swam 51.05 seconds and Rodriguez posted a time of 51.16 seconds.

The Grand Bahama native was a part of the Red Wave trio that swept the podium finish in the 50-yard freestyle. He placed second in 20.75 seconds with Jack Armstrong winning that event in 20.48 seconds. Jase Pinckney swam 21.21 seconds to place third.

The trio teamed up with Jaren Tippett in a hotly contested 400-yard medley relay race against Drury. In the end, it was the Red Wave who touched the wall first after swimming 3:20.04. Drury swam 3:21.08 to finish second while their ‘B’ team was third in 3:28.20.

In the 200-yard free relay, the Red Wave swapped out Tippett for Patryk Dabrowski and won in 1:21.86. Taylor anchored the team and was the only swimmer in that race to go sub-20 seconds on his split with a time of 19.86 seconds.

Keianna Moss.

The previous day, the Red Wave hosted the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles at the Wells Natatorium in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. They lost 117-114. The highlight of that meet, particularly for the Red Wave, was the 200-yard free relay team swimming a 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) qualifying time of 1:20.19. This time, Taylor swam a 19.34 seconds split on the final leg. They held off the Eagles team who clocked 1:21.78. The Red Wave ‘B’ team was third in 1:26.60.

Taylor won the 100-yard back after posting a time of 50.07 seconds. The Eagles’ Reese McIlroy touched the wall in 52.52 seconds to place second. McIIroy’s teammate Noah Rabb placed third after touching the wall in 53.11 seconds.

The Red Wave’s 400-yard medley relay team placed second this time with a time of 3:22.74. The team was the same as squad which swam on Saturday. The Eagles won that race in 3:22.20. The Eagles ‘B’ team was third with a time of 3:29.67.

The Red Wave will take a break this weekend and will host Ouachita Baptist University on October 21.

Carey and Moss were in action for the McKendree University Bearcats who opened its 2022-2023 season. Carey and the men’s team only had one dual meet while Moss and the women’s team had two duals.

Carey and Moss were in action on Friday when they hosted the NCAA Division I Southern Illinois University Salukis. Carey and the men won their matchup 146-134. Moss and the women’s team fell 229-69. The second meet was on Saturday against the Illinois State University Cardinals, but Moss and the Bearcats fell 218-81.

Carey placed second in the men’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.76 seconds. Winning the event was his teammate Jack Lustig who clocked 47.95 seconds. The Salukis’ Nicolas Barri Lanuza was third with a time of 50.92.

The Bahamian was also in action in the 100-yard backstroke in which he finished third. He swam a time of 50.12 seconds. Winning that race was Ruard Van Renen who recorded a time of 47.87 seconds.

In the relays, Carey was in action in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard free relay. He and his teammates Lustig, Caleb Law and Arthur Souza placed third in the 200-yard medley relay when they clocked 1:30.72. Their ‘A’ team won with a time of 1:29.83. The Salukis was second after recording a time of 1:30.20.

In the 400-yard free relay, Carey was on the ‘B’ team again but with new teammates. He teamed up with Kirk Brotherton, Nick Khatkovyy and Filip Cigic. They finished fourth with a time of 3:09.96.

Moss swam in her first collegiate meet on Friday. She started her collegiate career with a swim in the 200-yard medley relay in which her team placed third. The team included Grace Credit, Aurora Abbruscato and Karley Sonnenberg. They clocked 1:49.04. Winning that race was the Salukis ‘A’ team with a time of 1:43.85. The Salukis ‘B’ team placed second with a time of 1:47.05.

Moss came away with a third-place finish in the 100-yard fly, recording a time of 58.67 seconds. She finished behind two Salukis athletes. Jasmine Rau won that race in 56.27 seconds. Moss finished fifth in the 100-yard back after touching the wall in 59.94 seconds.

In the 400-yard free relay, Moss and teammates Abbruscato, Natka Kralova and Sarah Gormley placed fourth. They recorded a time of 3:39.91.

Moss and the women’s team traveled to Normal, Illinois, to take on the Cardinals on Saturday. Moss finished second in the 100-yard fly after swimming her way to a time of 59.94 seconds. The Cardinals’ Giulia Basco won in 58.22 seconds. Basco’s teammate Lauren Naeger was third with a time of 1:00.79.

Moss had a tough race in the 100-yard back, but managed to place fourth in 1:01.11. She and her 200-yard free relay team of Gormley, McKenzie Fazio and Jocelyn Zgola finished fourth in 1:42.29.

Both Moss and Carey get this weekend off. The Bearcats will host a tri-meet against Oklahoma Christian University and Saint Louis University October 21-22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon, Illinois.