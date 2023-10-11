Bahamian equestrian riders compete in dressage challenge

The Bahamas’ leg of the 2023 Caribbean Equestrian Association (CEA) Mini Dressage Challenge, held September 30 to October 1 at Mariposa Stables in western New Providence, marked the return of dressage competition to The Bahamas for the first time in over a decade.

The Dressage Challenge is one of several competitions contested by the eight member nations of the CEA – Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Bermuda, Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. The competition format enables Caribbean riders to compete against each other without the logistical challenge of traveling overseas. Each year, an appointed judge travels to every participating country to judge the competitions.

The Bahamas’ equestrians were keen to showcase their skills before internationally acclaimed FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports) 4* Dressage Judge Cesar Torrente of Colombia. Adults and juniors rode tests of various levels under Judge Torrente’s watchful eyes. Some riders used the opportunity to hone their skills by performing more than one test. At the end of the competition, the first scores posted by all riders were assessed, and the scores from the top three from each age group were used to determine The Bahamas’ adult and children’s team scores. The overall ranking of the teams will not be known until all the participating countries have held their 2023 Dressage Challenge competitions, after which time overall results from the region are tallied and awards announced.

“We were very pleased with our riders’ scores,” said Equestrian Bahamas President Cathy Ramsingh-Pierre. “The level of riding demonstrated our continued technical progress and was reflected in the competitive scores our riders posted. This is our first venture into regional dressage competition, and the other Caribbean countries have been competing in dressage for a lot longer than we have, but nonetheless, this year we hope to have a good overall team placing.”

Dressage is one of three Olympic equestrian disciplines. It is described by the international governing body for equestrian sport, the FEI, as “the ultimate expression of horse training and elegance.” In dressage competition, successful training at the various levels is demonstrated through the performance of “tests”, prescribed series of movements ridden within a standard arena. Judges evaluate each movement and assign a score from zero to 10 – zero being “not executed” and 10 being “excellent”.

Notably, three riders – Lorrinda Maura (Adult Training Level 1), Gabriella Moran (Adult Introductory Level B) and Katerina Coello (Children’s Introductory Level C) – posted scores of 70 percent or more. In dressage, 70 percent is a benchmark score, akin to “very good”, and indicative that the rider is ready to advance to a higher test level.

Team Bahamas’ children were comprised of Katerina Coello, Sennen Fitzmaurice and Ella Saidi. Team Bahamas’ adults were represented by Erika Adderley, Danielle Lowe and Lorrinda Maura.