Bahamian liquidator rejects validity of FTX’s US chapter 11 filing

Brian Simms, KC, one of the joint provisional liquidators overseeing the winding up of FTX Digital Markets, said he rejects the validity of FTX’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the US, arguing that he did not authorize it.

In a Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing in New York, Simms said Sam Bankman-Fried established the FTX network of companies that were managed and operated by FTX Digital in The Bahamas.

“As of the date of the Delaware petition, no person other than me, as provisional liquidator, was authorized to take any act including, but not limited to, filing the Delaware petition, in connection with FTX Digital and FTX Digital’s subsidiaries to the extent the authority of FTX Digital’s directors and management was requisite,” Simms said in the court document.

“I did not authorize or approve — in writing or otherwise — any of FTX Digital’s officers, management or employees to file, or cause to be filed, the Delaware petition.

“Based upon my years of experience practicing law in The Bahamas and information that has been provided to me by inter alia the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, and pending further analysis, I reject the validity of any purported attempt to place FTX affiliates in bankruptcy insofar as such filing required FTX Digital’s officers, directors, or management to approve and authorize such action.”

Last Thursday, after facing a liquidity crisis, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze the assets of FTX and applied to the Supreme Court to appoint joint provisional liquidators.

The next day, Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of FTX and announced that the company filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware.